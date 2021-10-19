Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) – Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem’s Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday, a repeat of violence earlier this year which ultimately led to the 11-day war in Gaza in May.

Israeli police said Palestinians threw stones at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading to the Old City. He said 11 suspects were arrested.

Previously, thousands of Palestinians had walked along the walls of the Old City and stopped at the gate, where a group of boy scouts were playing the Palestinian national anthem. Tens of thousands of people prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque in honor of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Palestinians say Israeli police decided to restrict the annual rally in and around Damascus Gate in what they saw as a provocation.

An Associated Press photographer said a few dozen young people started yelling at police and throwing water bottles, after which police fired stun grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it treated 17 injured people.

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police every night during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April and May over a decision to erect police barricades at Damascus Gate, a popular holiday gathering place for Palestinian families.

The clashes continued even after the barricades were lifted and finally spread to the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sacred flash site for Muslims and Jews. The violence, as well as the efforts of the settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes, ultimately sparked the fourth war between Israel and the ruling Hamas militant group in Gaza.

The Old City is in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war and annexed in a move unrecognized internationally. Israel sees the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.

The grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and the most sacred to Jews, who call it the Temple Mount because it was the location of Jewish temples in ancient times .

Over the past two weeks, sporadic fighting has erupted at Damascus Gate between Palestinians and Israelis, and between Palestinians and police.