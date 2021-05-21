Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Palestinians rallied by the thousands early Friday after a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza’s latest war, with many seeing it as a costly but clear victory for the militant Islamic group Hamas on a much more powerful Israel.

The 11-day war claimed more than 200 lives – the vast majority of Palestinians – and caused widespread devastation in the already impoverished Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas. But the rocket barrages that crippled life in much of Israel were seen by many Palestinians as a bold response to perceived Israeli abuses in Jerusalem, the emotional heart of the conflict.

The truce faces an early test on Friday, when tens of thousands of Palestinians attend weekly prayers at the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a holy site revered by Jews and Muslims. Festive protests could spark clashes with the Israel Police, triggering another cycle of escalation like the one that led to the war.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Gaza when the ceasefire took effect at 2 a.m. Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, handed out candy, honked their horns and set off fireworks. Spontaneous celebrations also erupted in East Jerusalem and throughout the occupied West Bank.

An open-air market in Gaza City that was closed throughout the war reopened and shoppers could be seen stocking up on fresh tomatoes, cabbage and watermelon. Workers in orange vests swept the rubble from the surrounding roads.

“Life will come again, because this is not the first war, and it will not be the last,” said store owner Ashraf Abu Mohammad. “The heart is aching, there have been catastrophes, families wiped out, and that saddens us. But it is our destiny on this earth to remain patient. “

The mood was darker in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accused of anger from his right-wing base that he had stopped the war too soon.

Like the three previous wars between bitter enemies, the last round of fighting ended inconclusive. Israel claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on Hamas with hundreds of deadly airstrikes, but once again was unable to stop the rockets.

Hamas also claimed victory, despite the horrific toll the war has taken on countless Palestinian families who have lost loved ones, homes and businesses. He now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from high unemployment and a coronavirus outbreak.

The ceasefire was negotiated by neighboring Egypt after the United States urged Israel to end the offensive. Netanyahu announced that Israel accepted the proposal Thursday evening, while stressing that “the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit the region in the coming days “to discuss recovery efforts and work together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.” said the State Department.

The fighting began on May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem. The dam came after days of clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa. Severe police tactics in the compound, and the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

Competing claims to Jerusalem are at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and have repeatedly triggered episodes of violence in the past.

Hamas and other militant groups fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel throughout the fighting, launching projectiles from civilian areas into Israeli towns. Dozens of projectiles flew as far north as Tel Aviv, the country’s bustling commercial capital.

Thousands of people gathered on Friday morning in the town of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, outside the family home of Mohammed Deif, the dark Hamas commander who ordered the rocket attacks. The supporters shouted “victory” and waved green Hamas flags.

Israel, meanwhile, carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting what it called Hamas’s military infrastructure, including a vast network of tunnels.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 people were injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not divide the figures between combatants and civilians. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were killed.

The United States, Israel’s closest and most important ally, initially supported what it said was Israel’s right to self-defense against indiscriminate rocket fire. But as the fighting continued and the death toll increased, the Americans increasingly pressured Israel to stop the offensive.

In a rare public rift, Netanyahu briefly pushed back on a public call by President Joe Biden to put an end to it on Wednesday, appearing determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war. who could help save his political career.

But on Thursday evening, Netanyahu’s office announced the ceasefire agreement. Hamas quickly followed suit. The militants continued to launch sporadic rockets at Israel early Friday, before the 2 a.m. ceasefire took effect.

In Washington, Biden hailed the ceasefire. “I believe we have a real opportunity to move forward, and I am determined to work on it,” he said.

Biden said the United States is committed to helping Israel replenish its supply of interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome rocket defense system and to work with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority – not Hamas – to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Netanyahu quickly came under heavy criticism from members of his hawkish nationalist base. Gideon Saar, a former ally who now heads a small party opposed to the prime minister, called the ceasefire “embarrassing.” Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, tweeted that the ceasefire was “a serious surrender to terrorism and the dictates of Hamas”.

In a potentially damaging development for the Israeli leader, Palestinian activists claimed that Netanyahu had agreed to end further Israeli actions at the Al Aqsa Mosque and to reverse planned evictions of Palestinians in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

An Egyptian official simply said that the tensions in Jerusalem “will be resolved”. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing the negotiations behind the scenes and did not provide any details.

Hamas and the small militant Islamic Jihad group declared victory, but both appear to have suffered significant losses. Both groups said at least 20 of their fighters were killed, while Israel said the number was at least 130 and likely higher.

Some 58,000 Palestinians have sought refuge in crowded United Nations schools during a coronavirus outbreak. They started returning home when the truce set in.

Since the fighting began, Gaza’s infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has deteriorated rapidly and airstrikes have damaged schools and health centers.

Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are in short supply in the territory, on which Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007. Since then , Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ruled the autonomous areas of the West Bank and has limited influence in Gaza.

Krauss brought back from Jerusalem. Associated Press editor Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.