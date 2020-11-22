World

Palestinians can limit Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

Photo of usama usama Send an email 14 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health has recommended strict limits for Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Celebrations in the biblical city revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus are usually attended by thousands of people around the world.

But this year, the ministry recommended that the next Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Manger Square be limited to 50 people, with tree lights and area restaurants closed at 9 p.m. during the season. of Christmas. In his Saturday recommendations, he said that Christmas Eve church services should also have limited attendance.

Bethlehem’s economy, filled with hotels, souvenir shops and restaurants, relies heavily on the Christmas season. Canceling or scaling back the celebrations will deal yet another blow to an economy that has already been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis this year.

Palestinian officials are expected to make a final decision on the Christmas celebrations in the coming days. Israel’s international airport – the main entry point for foreign travelers – has been closed to tourists for months, limiting the potential number of pilgrims anyway.

The West Bank is in the midst of a peak in coronavirus cases, while Israel is only slowly emerging from a lockdown imposed in September to control a raging epidemic. The city of Nazareth in northern Israel, venerated by Christians as the place of Jesus’ childhood, has been designated a “restricted” area by authorities, restricting movement within and outside of the city. the area for at least the next few days.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 14 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

G20 leaders pledge equitable access to coronavirus vaccines

1 hour ago

Sputnik V is priced lower than Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: Sputnik V Twitter account – Times of India

5 hours ago

Charleston weighs the wall as seas rise and storms deepen

6 hours ago

France asks Pakistan to ‘rectify’ Macron’s Nazi comment

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button