Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli soldiers near Jerusalem

Mai Afanah, 29, of Abu Dis, was shot dead by Israeli forces and bled at the scene, Palestinian media reported.

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian woman who allegedly tried to carry out a car-ramming attack northeast of Jerusalem, according to the IDF.

Palestinian media, which identified the victim as PhD student Mai Afanah, 29, of Abu Dis, said she was shot and was bleeding at the scene on Wednesday. .

A photo of martyr Mai Afanah, 29, who was gunned down today by Israeli occupation forces near the village of Hizma in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/4DF7KVE0hd – Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 16, 2021

A military statement said the woman attempted to crash into her car with a group of Israeli soldiers before exiting the vehicle with a knife near the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem.

An Israeli soldier was slightly injured, according to Israeli media.

The Palestinian health ministry said the woman died of her injuries.

“The Palestinian Civil Liaison informed the Ministry of Health of the death of a woman shot by [Israeli forces] to Hizma, ”he said in a statement, citing the body that coordinates with Israel on military and civil issues concerning the occupied West Bank.

Videos shared on social media showed an abandoned car believed to have belonged to Afanah at the entrance to the city.

Palestinian media reported that no ambulance had arrived at the scene after being shot.

The vehicle that appears in this video belongs to a #Palestinian woman who was shot and injured by Israeli occupation soldiers today near the village of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem. The Israeli occupation army claimed the HD woman tried to run over soldiers. pic.twitter.com/BuAE7sciIL – Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 16, 2021

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent months, allegedly for attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks.

Palestinian rights groups accuse Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians who pose no risk to their lives or safety.

Rising tensions

Wednesday’s incident came amid mounting tensions following a march in East Jerusalem occupied by Jewish nationalists marking Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. The march sparked condemnation and anger Palestinians.

Israel also launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after incendiary balloons were sent into southern Israel from the besieged enclave.

There have been no reports of casualties on either side as a result of the nightly airstrikes, which took place less than a month after Israel bombed Gaza for 11 days in May, which killed in least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children.

Rockets launched by Palestinian groups during the 11-day Israeli assault killed at least 12 people, including two children, in Israel. The escalation ended with an internationally negotiated ceasefire on May 21.

Last Thursday, Israeli special forces killed an Islamic Jihad operative and two Palestinian security operatives in an exchange of fire in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents Friday and Saturday, the first in the occupied West Bank and the second at a military checkpoint near Jerusalem.