Palestinian who stabbed Israeli in East Jerusalem is killed by police

JERUSALEM – A Palestinian assailant stabbed and wounded an Israeli civilian near the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon, before approaching two Israeli policemen who shot at the assailant, threw him to the ground and then killed while lying on the road, videos of the confrontation showed.

The knife attack was at least the fifth in Jerusalem since early September, bringing back memories of 2015-16, when dozens of Israelis were stabbed by Palestinians in what some have called the “intifada knife, A reference to previous Palestinian uprisings against the Israeli occupation. It also follows the murder of Israeli tour guide by a Palestinian gunman last month, and a spike in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The nature of the assailant’s death on Saturday led to accusations that Israeli police killed him after he was shot and incapacitated.

In a video from the scene, which does not include footage of the initial attack, the dagger was shot three times after falling to the ground. The recording also appears to show a third policeman signaling his colleagues to stop shooting. The two officers, Israeli border guards, were investigated, state broadcaster reported.