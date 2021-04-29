Palestinian vote delayed, prolonging split for West Bank and Gaza

JERUSALEM – When the Palestinian Authority called in january for the legislative elections, many Palestinians hoped that the vote – the first in the occupied territories since 2006 – would revive Palestinian discourse, re-energize the independence movement and end a 14-year rift between Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank and Gaza .

But those hopes were dashed Thursday evening when President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority announced that the vote, scheduled for May 22, would be delayed indefinitely.

The news has aggravated unstable political dynamics in the occupied territories and in the State of Israel, where Israeli and Palestinian societies remain in political stalemate and division, where tensions are growing in Jerusalem and Gaza, and a return to peace negotiations seems less likely than ever.

The official reason for the postponement was the Israeli government’s refusal to confirm that it would allow voting in East Jerusalem, annexed by Israel after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. ‘Palestinian Authority, a semi-autonomous institution which exercises partial jurisdiction in other parts of the occupied territories.