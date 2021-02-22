Palestinian vaccine campaign faces funding gap: World Bank

The Bank is urging Israel, which has made the most progress in immunization globally, to donate its urplus injections.

The COVID-19 vaccination plan for Palestinians faces a $ 30 million funding gap, even after factoring in support for a global immunization program for the poorest economies, said Monday. World Bank in a report.

Israel, a world leader in vaccination speed, should consider giving excess doses to Palestinians to help speed up vaccine deployment in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said.

“In order to ensure an effective vaccination campaign, the Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate the financing, procurement and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20 percent of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine exchange program. Palestinian Authority officials hope to purchase additional vaccines to achieve 60 percent coverage.

Cost estimates suggest that “a total of about $ 55 million would be needed to cover 60 percent of the population, of which there is a deficit of $ 30 million,” the World Bank said, calling for assistance. additional donor.

Palestinians started vaccinations this month and received small donations from Israel, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

But the approximately 32,000 doses received to date are a far cry from the 5.2 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, territory captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

“Additional doses”

Palestinians and rights groups accused Israel of ignoring its duties as the occupying power by not including Palestinians in its vaccination program.

Israeli officials say under the Oslo peace accords, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry is responsible for immunizing people Gaza and parts of the West Bank where it has limited autonomy.

Israel on Sunday reopened part of its economy after rolling out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world. It has given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to its 9.1 million citizens and has a separate stockpile of approximately 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Although the PA expects to receive an initial shipment of COVAX within a few weeks, the program is at risk of failure, mainly due to a lack of funds. The PA says it has made supply deals with Russia and drug maker AstraZeneca, but the doses were slow to arrive.

“From a humanitarian point of view, Israel may consider giving the extra doses it ordered that it would not use,” the World Bank said.

Palestinians have launched a limited vaccination campaign with donations from countries like the United Arab Emirates, which sent Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Gaza [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said on Friday that Israel had agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians who regularly travel to Israel for work.

A decision on vaccinating Palestinian workers is expected to be made soon, Dr Nachman Ash, Israel’s coronavirus czar, told reporters on Sunday.

“From a medical point of view, we believe that vaccinating Palestinian workers is really the right thing to do.”