Palestinian protests in Israel show ‘unprecedented’ unity

Over the past week, the Israelis incursions inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and raids against the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah continued, while a brutal Israeli military offensive over the stranded Gaza Strip has left many Palestinians dead.

But an extraordinary phenomenon has also taken root in Israel, where thousands of Palestinian citizens in so-called “mixed” towns, villages and towns have taken to the streets to assert their identity while living in a self-defined Jewish state.

“What is remarkable is that in 48 [modern-day Israel, with reference to the 1948 declaration of the state]Palestinians who have long been ignored or considered “Arab Israelis” once again forcefully reaffirm that they are Palestinians, “said Layla Hallaq, a Palestinian activist based in Haifa.

Hallaq told Al Jazeera that the current protests are “unprecedented” and characterized by a popular solidarity movement among Palestinians in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as in the Diaspora.

“Their protests are not only solidarity, but also a shared cause and mutual pain experienced by every Palestinian.”

Israeli forces arrest a group of Palestinian citizens of Israel in the town of Lydd on May 13 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Representing about one-fifth of Israel’s population, Palestinian citizens of Israel today number around 1.6 million people.

Unlike the majority of Palestinians, who were ethnically cleansed by Zionist paramilitaries before and during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, these Palestinians are the descendants of those who managed to stay in their towns and villages or were internally displaced.

They are sometimes referred to as “Palestinians of 1948” in reference to their location in territory that was forcibly taken to establish the state of Israel. The territory is also described as being “inside the Green Line”, in reference to the line separating Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories under its control.

Despite Israeli citizenship, rights groups documented several dozen Israeli laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens of the state on a wide range of issues, including education, housing, political participation and due process. They are treated as second and third class citizens.

Mass protests

Over the past week, Palestinian protests have taken place in towns in Israel, from the Naqab (Negev) Desert in the south, to Ramla, Yafa and Lydd (Lod in Hebrew) in the center of the country, in passing through the “Triangle” And to Haifa and Nazareth in the north.

Protesters gathered in solidarity with the Palestinians families in Sheikh Jarrah, who face imminent displacement, and against the Israeli storming of the Al-Aqsa compound, which left hundreds injured Palestinians.

This is not the first time that Palestinian citizens of Israel have protested against Israeli policies.

In 1976, six Palestinians were shot dead for protesting against Israel’s massive expropriation of land – an event that has come to be known as the Earth day and is commemorated annually on March 30. In October 2000, 13 Palestinians were beaten down as they joined the Second Intifada, triggered by the visit of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to Al-Aqsa compound.

Yet historically Israel has pursued a policy of fragmentation of the Palestinian population under its control, both within the country and in the occupied Palestinian territories, making sustained demonstrations of solidarity among Palestinians in various areas all the more difficult. parts of historic Palestine.

But experts said the continued protests in Israel show just how connected the Palestinians really are.

“Recent events highlight not only the unity of the colonial oppressive system, but also the unity of the Palestinian struggle,” said Nimer Sultany, a public law reader at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the ‘University of London, at Al Jazeera.

“As in previous rounds of demonstrations, such as in October 2000, Palestinian demonstrators in the regions of 1948 demonstrated in practice the necessity and the practicality of an anti-colonial struggle.”

A photo shows burnt out cars and a garbage can in the town of Lod on May 13 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

‘Colonial objective’

Sultany said Israel’s policy of maintaining a Jewish majority within the Green Line is no different from its demographic engineering in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, where it works to dispossess Palestinians of their land and impose a Jewish presence instead.

“The colonial goal of maintaining ‘Jewish population control’ or ‘Jewish sovereignty’ and the Judaization of Palestine is the same in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as much as in the Naqab (Negev), al-Jalil ( Galileo), the ‘mixed cities’, and the Triangle, ”he says.

One example is the town of Lydd, a town about 25 km from Tel Aviv, which has now become a hotspot for protests. The city, once populated by 19,000 Palestinians before the creation of Israel, was ethnically cleansed of most of its inhabitants in July 1948. More than 200 were killed in the massacre, to which former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin spoke. took part.

Lydd today has a population of 77,000 people, 30% of whom are Palestinians. For years, Palestinian residents have complained about institutional racism, which fuels marginalization and poverty. Extremist Jewish settlers also moved from occupied West Bank since 2004, feeding the tensions.

Palestinian citizens of Israel gesture and wave Palestinian flags at the funeral of Mousa Hassouna in the central town of Lydd, near Tel Aviv, on May 11 [AFP]

May 10, when the tensions climbing In East Jerusalem, following Israel’s planned forced evictions of Palestinian families and attacks on Al-Aqsa, a Palestinian flag was affixed to a lamppost in place of an Israeli flag in Lydd. That same night, a Palestinian resident named Moussa Hassouna was shot dead by a Jewish settler. The settlers attacked his funeral the next day.

Violent clashes continued, with extremist Jewish settlers being transported by bus from the occupied West Bank.

Mayor Yair Revivo, accused of incitement against Palestinians and close to acting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said last week he had lost control of the city. On May 11, Revivo met with Netanyahu, who then announced a state of emergency in Lydd – the first since 1966. At least 16 Israeli border police units have also been deployed.

“The Jewish state will not tolerate pogroms against our citizens,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Saturday night. “We will not allow our Jewish citizens to be lynched … At the same time, we will not allow Jews to take justice into their own hands and attack innocent Arabs.”

Settler violence

But as Israeli police said a suspect in Hassouna’s murder had been arrested, Israel’s Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana called for the gunman’s release.

“The arrest of the gunman in Lod and his friends, who apparently acted in self-defense, is terrible,” Ohana mentionned. “Law-abiding citizens carrying arms are a force multiplier for the authorities for immediate neutralization of threat and danger.

Fadi Abu Kishek, Hassouna’s neighbor in Lydd, told Al Jazeera that settlers were coming from out of town and “burning Palestinian cars, attacking the mosque, vandalizing our cemetery and marching in areas where Palestinians live. “.

The crowds are made up of far-right fascist groups such as Lehava, Hilltop Youth and football ultras La Familia and Beitar Yerushalayim, and sometimes other Israeli city residents join them, Abu Kishek said.

“The settlers incite and attack, the Palestinians respond by defending themselves, [and] police arrive at the scene and start throwing sound bombs and arresting Palestinians, ”he said. “This is the reality we are facing.”

Jamal Abu Kasher, a resident of Lydd, looks at one of the many vandalized graves in a Muslim cemetery on May 14, 2021 [Heidi Levine/AP Photo]

Other towns have witnessed attacks by crowds of Jewish settlers, some of whom marched through the streets under the protection of the Israeli police, shouting “Death to the Arabs”.

In Bat Yam, a city in central Israel, a brutally lynched mob a Palestinian in a scene that aired on Israel’s National Television, while videos and images shared on social media showed vandalized Palestinian homes and families attacked in front of their children in Haifa and Akka (Acre). Two Palestinian children were also severely burned when Molotov cocktails were thrown inside their family’s home in the Ajami neighborhood of Yafa.

Adalah, a legal center for Palestinian citizens of Israel, reported that far-right Jewish Israelis have used social media to stage their attacks in recent days and have sent each other messages saying they are “dying. desire to kill Palestinians ”.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has expressed concern over the outbreak of violence in Israel.

“I am particularly concerned about reports that the Israeli police have failed to intervene where Palestinian citizens of Israel have been violently attacked, and that social media is being used by far-right groups to rally people to bring weapons, knives, clubs, punches. “To be used against Palestinian citizens of Israel”, Bachelet mentionned.

Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian house #Jaffa yesterday. This Palestinian child who was inside the house suffered severe burns. Groups of settlers roam the streets of occupied towns and villages calling for an attack on the Arabs.pic.twitter.com/4sMPT7uIIY – Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, at least 800 Palestinian citizens of Israel – including dozens of minors – have been arrested within a week, according to lawyer Janan Abdo. “Many detainees have needed medical attention and there is a lot of head trauma,” Abdo said in a statement.

Coexistence “ a lie ”

Both Hallaq and Sultany rejected the description of the continuing violence as “inter-communal conflict,” a phrase they say fails to recognize the power imbalance between Israel as a colonial power and the colonized Palestinians.

“What we have witnessed over the past week is a natural reaction from a people who have faced occupation, oppression, siege and discrimination for 73 years,” Hallaq said. “These are systematic and racist state-sanctioned attacks against the Palestinian minority inside Israel,” Sultany added.

For Abu Kishek, the resident of Lydd, the Israeli crackdown on recent protests has shone the spotlight on the oppression experienced by Palestinians throughout historic Palestine – and tore the veneer of “coexistence” in so-called “mixed” cities. inside Israel.

WATCH: Israeli Jewish crowds stone cars with Palestinian drivers as Israeli police watch them in Ramle. pic.twitter.com/Czhc0TcEOg – IMEU (@theIMEU) May 15, 2021

“This slogan of coexistence is a slogan directed against the West and an absolute lie,” he said.

“Israel has appropriated the past, the present and the future. They treat us like we should be grateful to them for allowing us to live here when this is our land.