Palestinian president flies to Germany for medical examination

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany on Monday for a medical check-up, Palestinian officials said.

Abbas, 85, had attended public events in recent days and there was no indication he was ill. He received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month.

The leader has long been in poor health and was hospitalized with pneumonia in 2018. A heavy smoker, he was also treated in a US hospital the same year during a trip to address the United Nations Security Council.

Abbas flew by Jordanian helicopter from the al-Muqata’a presidential compound in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Upon his arrival, he made a brief commentary on the recent events that rocked the Jordanian political arena and affirmed his support for King Abdullah II.

“When these events happened, we saw the whole world, without exception, stand with Jordan and Her Majesty, and it is proof of the great respect and interest in this peaceful and secure country. Abbas said in televised remarks, referring to the king’s half-brother being placed under house arrest.

Upcoming elections

Abbas’s visit to Germany comes less than two months before the first Palestinian poll in 15 years. Legislative elections are scheduled for May 22, with a presidential vote scheduled for July 31.

Abbas, who was elected president of the Palestinian Authority in the last vote in 2005 after Yasser Arafat’s death, has yet to say whether he intends to run again.

His official term expired in 2009, but he has been in power by decree since. He never chose a successor and several senior leaders of his Fatah party are said to be eyeing the position

The secular Fatah Party, which controls the occupied West Bank, faces internal challenges from dissident factions, including the Freedom List, led by Nasser al-Qudwa, a nephew of the late Arafat.

The freedom was endorsed by Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader who is serving multiple life sentences in Israel for allegedly organizing deadly attacks during the Second Palestinian Intifada (uprising) from 2000 to 2005.

Abbas’ former Gaza security chief Mohammed Dahlan, who is currently in exile in Abu Dhabi, also backs a list of challengers.

Former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, a former World Bank official with a proven track record in the fight against corruption, supports his own group.

The Palestinian elections followed an agreement on voting procedures between Fatah and Hamas, which controls the Israeli blockaded Gaza Strip.