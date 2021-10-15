Palestinian olive growers attacked by large group of settlers

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – A group of Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive trees in the occupied West Bank was attacked on Friday by around 30 settlers, leaving four slightly injured, Palestinian officials said.

The attack, which comes amid an increase in settler violence in recent months, began when Israeli settlers descended from a nearby settlement throwing stones and spraying pepper spray at olive pickers Palestinians near the town of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Authorities in the Palestinian city reported the attack in a Facebook post.

The settlers smashed cars and stole olives, as well as some of the belongings of one of the pickers, the news agency said, citing Youssef Hammouda, a local farmer.

Israeli police have confirmed that they arrested four settlers near the Rechelim settlement in connection with stolen property from a Palestinian woman.

In recent days, hard-core settlers have clashed with Israeli troops and vandalized Palestinian property in what are known as “price tag” attacks – retaliation against perceived efforts by Israel to curb it. expansion of settlements.

Last month, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, smashing cars and houses and injuring several people, including a Palestinian toddler hospitalized with head injuries.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday called on the military to counter increasing settler attacks against Palestinians and Israeli forces by reacting “systematically, aggressively and uncompromisingly” to such behavior. Settler attacks on Palestinians and their olive groves are common during the fall harvest season.

Almost all of the more than 500,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank reside in authorized settlements, but more radical settlers have set up dozens of outposts, often in rural areas, which are illegal under Israeli law. The Israeli military has been reluctant to take action against radical settlers, in part because it could lead to violent clashes.

The majority of the international community regards all settlements as illegal and as obstacles to peace. Palestinians see the West Bank as part of their future state.