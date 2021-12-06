Palestinian miner killed by IDF after suspected car crash

Younis, 16, shot dead by soldiers at the Jbara checkpoint before being transferred to Meir hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Occupied West Bank – The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian miner after he allegedly drove his car to a military checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank.

An Israeli soldier was injured in the alleged attack carried out on Monday by the minor identified as Mohammad Nidal Younis, 16, from the city of Nablus.

He was shot dead by soldiers at the Jbara checkpoint, south of Tulkarem town, before being transferred to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba where he was pronounced dead.

The Palestinian health ministry has not confirmed the teenager’s murder or his identity.

Israeli health officials said the injured 34-year-old soldier was in serious but stable condition with injuries to his head and chest.

Saturday night, Israeli forces shot dead a 25-year-old Palestinian Mohammad Salima after carrying out a knife attack near the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

Footage shot by passers-by appeared to show Israeli policemen continuing to shoot Salima at point blank range while he was lying on the ground and not appearing to pose a threat, drawing strong condemnation from Palestinian officials and police groups. human rights advocate, including the United Nations human rights office, which called it an “execution.”