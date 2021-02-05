Palestinian killed in clash in West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) – The IDF said on Friday that an unarmed Palestinian was shot and killed in a West Bank settlement after trying to break into a house and fought with a guard.

The military called the incident a “terrorist attack”, but a spokesperson was unable to explain how it came to this conclusion, as no weapons were found on the site. the suspect or in his car.

He said the incident took place at the “Sde Efraim farm”, which does not appear on the maps and which is probably one of the many small outposts established by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. When Israeli officials use the term “terrorist attack,” they are almost always referring to Palestinian attacks on Jews.

There have been a series of stabbing, shootings and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years, mostly carried out by isolated Palestinians with no apparent connection to armed groups.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war and the Palestinians want it to be the main part of their future state. Almost 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, mostly in large developed settlements. The hardline settlers established a number of smaller outposts without official permission.

Palestinians see all settlements as illegal and a major obstacle to peace, a position that enjoys broad international support.