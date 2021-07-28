Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) – Palestinian health officials said a man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The IDF said the man approached the soldiers wielding an iron bar.

Shadi Omar, 41, was gunned down near the town of Beita, where residents staged weeks of protests against an unauthorized Israeli outpost.

In a statement, the IDF said Omar had started to “advance rapidly” towards Israeli troops carrying an iron bar. They said the man continued to advance despite the warning shots and was later shot dead.

Palestinians in villages near the Eviatar outpost say the settlement was built on their land and fear it may be merged with larger settlements.

Last month there were almost daily protests against the outpost in which protesters threw stones at Israeli troops, who fired tear gas and live ammunition. At least four protesters were killed in the clashes.

As part of an agreement reached in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of Eviatar, the settlers left the area but its buildings were left intact in military custody.

Israel captured the West Bank during the 1967 war. Palestinians seek the region as the heart of a future independent state. Most of the international community considers settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.