Palestinian, Israeli settler killed in Jerusalem shooting

The Palestinian allegedly used a machine gun and a knife to carry out an attack.

Occupied East Jerusalem – Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian after he carried out a stabbing attack that killed an Israeli settler and injured three others, including two police officers.

The armed confrontation took place Sunday morning in the Old City, at Bab al-Silsila (chain gate) to the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to local reports, the Palestinian has been identified as Fadi Abu Shkheidem, 42, a resident of Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem.

The settler, in his 30s, suffered a head injury and succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital, Israeli media reported.

Another Israeli settler, a 46-year-old man, was in stable condition, according to a statement from Hadassah Medical Center. Two policemen, aged 30 and 31, were also slightly injured.

