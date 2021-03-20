Palestinian hamlet epitomizes struggle for West Bank future

HUMSA, West Bank – Until last November, Fadwa Abu Awad’s mornings followed a familiar rhythm: the 42-year-old Palestinian herder would get up at 4 a.m., pray and milk his family’s sheep. Then she would add an enzyme to the buckets of milk and stir them for hours to make a salty, rubbery, halloumi-like cheese.

But that routine changed overnight in November, when the IDF demolished its hamlet, Humsa, in the West Bank. When the 13 families who live there resuscitated their homes, the army returned in early February to overthrow them again. By the end of February, parts of Humsa had been dismantled and rebuilt six times in three months because the Israelis viewed them as illegal structures.

“Before, life was about waking up, milking and making cheese,” Ms. Abu Awad said in a recent interview. “Now we are just waiting for the army.”

The vigor with which the Israeli army tried to demolish Humsa made this small Palestinian encampment an embodiment of the battle for the future of the occupied territories.