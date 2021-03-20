Palestinian hamlet epitomizes struggle for West Bank future
HUMSA, West Bank – Until last November, Fadwa Abu Awad’s mornings followed a familiar rhythm: the 42-year-old Palestinian herder would get up at 4 a.m., pray and milk his family’s sheep. Then she would add an enzyme to the buckets of milk and stir them for hours to make a salty, rubbery, halloumi-like cheese.
But that routine changed overnight in November, when the IDF demolished its hamlet, Humsa, in the West Bank. When the 13 families who live there resuscitated their homes, the army returned in early February to overthrow them again. By the end of February, parts of Humsa had been dismantled and rebuilt six times in three months because the Israelis viewed them as illegal structures.
“Before, life was about waking up, milking and making cheese,” Ms. Abu Awad said in a recent interview. “Now we are just waiting for the army.”
The vigor with which the Israeli army tried to demolish Humsa made this small Palestinian encampment an embodiment of the battle for the future of the occupied territories.
Humsa is at the northern end of the Jordan Valley, an eastern slice of the West Bank that the Israeli government planned to formally annex Last year. The government suspended this plan in September as part of an agreement to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates.
The military has since destroyed more than 200 structures there, saying they were built without a legal permit.
“We are not shooting from the hip here,” said Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We are proceeding with the implementation of the court decision. There is no doubt that due process was followed. “
But some Israeli politicians still hope that the area will one day become part of the State of Israel as a buffer against potential attacks from the East.
Rights activists and some former Israeli officials say they fear that the ferocity of the campaign against Humsa, which they consider exceptional in its fervor, may be a sign of a broader desire to push semi-nomadic Palestinian herdsmen out of the country. Jordan Valley, reinforcing Israeli claims to the territory.
There are some 11,000 Palestinian herdsmen in the Jordan Valley and their presence in places like Humsa complicates Israeli ambitions there, said Dov Sedaka, an Israeli reserve general who once headed the government department that manages key parts. of occupation.
“The idea is, yes, let’s keep the Jordan Valley clean,” said Sedaka, who added that he opposed the idea. “That’s the word I hear. Let’s keep him away from these people.
The IDF demolished 254 structures it deemed illegal in the Jordan Valley in the six months following the suspension of the annexation plan, including the houses in Humsa. That’s more than almost every six months over the past decade, according to United Nations figures.
The Israeli government’s explanation for the demolitions dates back to the Oslo accords of the 1990s with the Palestinians. The deal gave Israel administrative control over more than 60 percent of the West Bank, including most of the Jordan Valley, pending further negotiations that were to be completed within five years.
But in two decades of talks, the two sides failed to agree on a deal, so Israel retains control of the land – known as Area C – and has the right to demolish any homes it has built. there without planning permission.
Israeli authorities began tearing down Humsa after Israeli judges dismissed several appeals from residents for nearly a decade. The government offered the villagers another place to live near a Palestinian town.
Israeli officials say the villagers must leave for their own safety as the hamlet is located in the 18 percent of the West Bank that Israel has designated as a military training area. And they argue that the herders got there at least a decade after the military zone was established in 1972, in the early years of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.
Today, Humsa doesn’t look like much, littered with debris from successive demolitions – a broken pink toy, an overturned stove, a broken solar panel. Even before its first demolition, it was a community of just 85 people living in a few dozen tents, spread over an isolated hill.
Residents say Israeli arguments miss a larger injustice.
“We are the original inhabitants of this land,” said Ansar Abu Akbash, a 29-year-old shepherd in Humsa. “They didn’t originally have this land – they are settlers.”
Israel seized the land during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. The first herders moved to Humsa in the 1980s because they say they have already been displaced by Israeli activities elsewhere in the West Bank.
The slopes where the herders live and graze their 10,000 sheep still belong to Palestinians living in a nearby town, to whom they pay rent.
For the pastoralists, the solution is not as simple as moving to the location suggested by the military: they say there is not enough land there for their sheep to roam.
“It is the only place where we can continue our way of life,” Ms. Abu Awad said. “We live through these sheep, and they live through us.”
Israeli authorities have rejected herders’ requests to retroactively approve their modest settlement, said Tawfiq Jabareen, a lawyer representing the villagers.
It’s a familiar dynamic in Area C. Between 2016 and 2018, Israel approved 56 of 1,485 Palestinian building permit applications in Area C, according to data obtained by Bimkom, an independent Israeli organization that defends Palestinian planning rights.
And while Israeli authorities have targeted Humsa, they have turned a blind eye to unauthorized Israeli construction in the same military zone as the herding community, Jabareen said.
The military left several Israeli structures built inside the military zone intact in 2018 and 2019, even though those structures were also under demolition orders, he said.
“These parallel avenues for dealing with Palestinian and settler communities are a stark illustration of discrimination,” he said.
The government agency overseeing the demolitions declined to comment on this issue.
The neighboring Israeli settlement of Roi, a village of 200 people built in the 1970s, was designed to fit into a narrow space between two Israeli military training areas, in accordance with Israeli law.
The people of Roi seem to have little sympathy for their neighbors. Some have said that it was the Palestinians who were the intruders on the land and the Israelis who redeemed it from a barren wasteland.
“Look at what we’ve been doing here 40 years from now and you’ll understand,” said Uri Schlomi von Strauss, 70, one of Roi’s first settlers. “We built the land, we plowed the land, and that gives us the right to the land,” he added. “Why should I have sympathy?”
Across the valley, the Humsa ranchers were counting the cost of the most recent demolition. The army had confiscated their water tanks, which the army considers to be unauthorized structures. This reduced the water they had to drink and wash with, not to mention feeding their sheep or making cheese.
One woman had lost all her embroidery, another her precious coat.
Aid groups had given them new tents, but not enough to house their sheep. The sheep therefore slept in the cold, which the herders said meant they produced less milk – which in turn meant less cheese to sell at the market.
“I have become a very angry and anxious person,” Ms. Abu Akbash said. “I am overwhelmed by stress.”
As an Israel-registered car slowly approached the Abu Akbash family tent, the children ran to pick up their toys, fearing another demolition was imminent.
“Every car they see,” Ms. Abu Akbash said, “they think it’s the army.”
