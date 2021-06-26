Palestinian forces disperse protests over death of activist

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – Angry protesters clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day on Saturday during a demonstration in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken Palestinian Authority critic who died in custody.

Hundreds of people gathered in the city of Ramallah – the seat of the Palestinian Authority – to chant slogans against President Mahmoud Abbas, two days after Abbas’s forces beat activist Nizar Banat shortly after his arrest .

The demonstrators held Palestinian flags and Banat posters and called on Abbas to resign. “The people want to overthrow the regime”, they chanted at the same time as “resign, Abbas!

As protesters began to march towards Abbas’s office compound, a group of the president’s supporters blocked the rally, prompting an exchange of stone throwing between the two sides. Palestinian security forces in riot gear fired tear gas and stun grenades at the protesters, scare off many protesters.

Later, Abbas supporters gathered in a counter rally, with many chanting, “People want Abbas as president.

On Thursday, protesters set fire to, blocked downtown streets and clashed with riot police in Ramallah. Palestinians also chanted against the PA at Banat’s funeral in Hebron and masked gunmen fired shots in the air. Hundreds of people also rallied against Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The crackdown comes as the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority faces a growing backlash from Palestinians who view it as corrupt and increasingly autocratic, a manifestation of a three-decade-long peace process that is far from over. achieve Palestinian independence.

The Palestinian Authority has controlled parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while its rival, the militant group Hamas, has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. Abbas, who was elected to a four-year term in 2005, has little to do with show after more than a decade of close security coordination with Israel.

The EU has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian Authority over the years, and the US and other nations have trained and equipped its security forces. The Palestinian Authority is viewed internationally as a key partner in efforts to relaunch the Middle East peace process, which stalled more than a decade ago.

In a series of posts and live videos on his Facebook, Banat had spoken of the PA’s close security coordination with Israel, seen by many Palestinians as treason, and its corruption. He harshly criticized Abbas in April for overturning what would have been the first Palestinian elections in 15 years. Banat was a candidate on a list of academics and opponents of the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority said it has formed a high-level committee to investigate Banat’s death. His family said he was beaten in police custody. An initial forensic examination concluded that the cause of death was “unnatural”.

Associated Press writer Fares Akram in Cairo contributed to this report.