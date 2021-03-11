Palestinian Fatah expels top official ahead of election

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah stripped a senior official of his membership after announcing he would run on his own electoral roll, in the latest sign of internal unrest ahead of elections scheduled later this year.

Nasser al-Kidwa, the 67-year-old nephew of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, had announced that he would form his own list of independents, businessmen and young people. Previously, he was Palestinian foreign minister and representative to the United Nations.

He had long been seen as a possible successor to the 85-year-old Abbas and spoke to popular jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti to eventually join his list. Ultimately, Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison after a military court found him guilty of terrorism during the 2000-2005 uprising, refused to endorse al-Kidwa.

Al-Kidwa alone is expected to win only a few seats.

Abbas decreed presidential and parliamentary elections to be held in the coming months. It would be the first general election since 2006, when the Islamic militant group Hamas won a landslide victory, in part because of divisions within Fatah. This sparked a series of internal crises and clashes that culminated in Hamas’ bloody takeover of Gaza the following year.

It is far from certain that the elections will actually take place. Fatah and Hamas have been bitterly divided since Hamas took control of Gaza, and several attempts at reconciliation have failed.

Abbas also faces rivalries within Fatah who might see other current or former members following in al-Kidwa’s footsteps and launching their own lists. This would risk diluting Fatah support and pave the way for another Hamas victory.

Abbas’s popularity has plummeted in recent years as he has failed to advance Palestinian hopes of becoming a state or reestablishing ties with Hamas. There have been no substantive peace negotiations with Israel for more than a decade, and the Palestinian Authority is widely seen to have become increasingly corrupt and autocratic. Abbas, who was elected to a four-year term in 2005, has not named a successor.