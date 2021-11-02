Palestinian families reject deal in area that sparked conflict in Gaza

JERUSALEM – A group of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem whose expulsion is imminent led to an 11 day war in Gaza on Tuesday rejected a compromise that would have allowed them to stay in their homes for decades if they agreed to pay token rent to a group of Jewish settlers whom the courts ruled to be the real owners of the buildings.

The four families of Sheikh Jarrah, a district of East Jerusalem which was annexed by Israel after the Arab-Israeli war in 1967, said in a statement that they rejected the deal. The deal, proposed by Israel’s highest court, did not recognize them as owners of their homes, they said, and it would obscure what they perceive to be a broader Israeli strategy to displace Palestinians from Jerusalem- East.

If they had accepted the deal, “our dispossession would still be imminent and our homes would still be considered someone else’s,” the families said. “Such ‘deals’ distract from the crime in question, the ethnic cleansing perpetrated by a colonial justice system and its settlers. “