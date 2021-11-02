Palestinian families reject deal in area that sparked conflict in Gaza
JERUSALEM – A group of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem whose expulsion is imminent led to an 11 day war in Gaza on Tuesday rejected a compromise that would have allowed them to stay in their homes for decades if they agreed to pay token rent to a group of Jewish settlers whom the courts ruled to be the real owners of the buildings.
The four families of Sheikh Jarrah, a district of East Jerusalem which was annexed by Israel after the Arab-Israeli war in 1967, said in a statement that they rejected the deal. The deal, proposed by Israel’s highest court, did not recognize them as owners of their homes, they said, and it would obscure what they perceive to be a broader Israeli strategy to displace Palestinians from Jerusalem- East.
If they had accepted the deal, “our dispossession would still be imminent and our homes would still be considered someone else’s,” the families said. “Such ‘deals’ distract from the crime in question, the ethnic cleansing perpetrated by a colonial justice system and its settlers. “
The threat of their deportation was one of the reasons Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, fired rockets at Jerusalem in May – sparking a brief conflict that killed more than 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel, and sparked ethnic violence in several Israeli towns.
The Israeli government has called the stalemate in Sheikh Jarrah a simple land dispute between individuals. Palestinians see the case as emblematic of an Israeli effort to cement control of the eastern half of the city, ultimately making it harder for East Jerusalem to become the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Some settler rulers said that their goal was to move Jewish residents to strategic areas in the east, like Sheikh Jarrah, to undermine Palestinian claims to the city. In recent decades, groups of settlers have settled in several neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, causing dozens of expulsion battles.
In the days leading up to their decision, residents of Sheikh Jarrah had faced sustained pressure from Palestinian politicians and activists to reject the deal, and were initially divided among themselves over how to respond, according to the officials. residents and community activists.
Their rejection of the proposed compromise could lead the court to uphold an earlier decision to expel them. No hearing has been set for the judges to respond.
The case concerns four families but could have implications for dozens of other residents also facing eviction in the same neighborhood.
A representative and lawyer for the Jewish settler group, Nahalat Shimon, each declined to comment, as did Israel’s foreign ministry and the prime minister’s office. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already described the case as “a real estate dispute between private parties” which the Palestinian leadership exploited “to incite violence in Jerusalem”.
The dispute over Sheikh Jarrah has its roots in the 19th century, when the city was ruled by the Ottoman Empire. The parties disagree over the history of ownership of the neighborhood, but an Israeli court found that in 1876, Arab landowners sold plots there to two Jewish trusts. Tradition has it that the land housed the ancient tomb of a revered Jewish priest, Shimon Hatzadik.
Jordan captured the site during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and later built dozens of homes there for Palestinian refugees who fled their homes during the war.
After Israel took East Jerusalem in 1967, the land was returned to Jewish trusts, who then sold it to various settler groups. These groups, in turn, have spent decades trying to expel Palestinian refugees. Some Palestinian residents have already been forced to leave, while others – like the four families who rejected the deal on Tuesday – are still appealing their evictions.
The evictions have highlighted what critics say is an imbalance between who can reclaim land in Jerusalem. A 1970 law allows landowners to reclaim certain properties in East Jerusalem that were captured by Jordan in 1948. Although the law does not refer to the ethnicity of beneficiaries, experts and officials say it massively benefits the Jewish owners.
Myra Noveck and Hiba Yazbek contributed reports.