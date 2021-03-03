Palestinian Authority under fire from VIP vaccines

The PA has confirmed it is diverting some doses of COVID-19 vaccination intended for medical workers to VIPs, as critics have claimed, but said it involved a small fraction of inoculations.

A statement from the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said on Tuesday that 10% of the 12,000 doses received had been administered to the Palestinian national football team, government ministers, the presidential guard and members of the executive committee of the Palestinian Authority. the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Another 200 doses went to the Jordanian royal court, after a request from Amman.

But the remaining 90% went to health workers treating COVID-19 cases in intensive care units and emergency departments, as well as agents from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s statement followed criticism from several Palestinian human rights and civil society groups, which called for an investigation into the immunization program, saying it was not transparent.

“The information and testimonies received indicate ongoing cases where vaccines are obtained by several parties, in defiance of the principle of priority distribution,” the groups said in a joint statement Monday.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has long been accused of nepotism and cronyism. In a December poll, 86% of Palestinians polled said they viewed PA institutions as corrupt.

But, defending its vaccination program, the health ministry said ministers and security officials who had received vaccines were “in direct contact with the president and prime minister.” He also said that some of those who received the vaccines were election officials while the football team was vaccinated because the players needed vaccination certificates to be able to travel “to represent Palestine in a match”.

Social media users launched the Arabic hashtag #WhereIsTheVaccine.

Issa Amro, a well-known activist from Hebron, wrote on his Facebook page that the Palestinian Authority had failed to fairly allocate the vaccine.

“The scandal over the distribution of the vaccine to officials should be the reason why we should not elect the list that represents the government,” he said, referring to the upcoming parliamentary elections in May – the first in 15 years .

“Shame on you, you failed even in distributing the vaccine,” he said, referring to the Palestinian Authority.

High case record

In the occupied West Bank, coronavirus cases have reached an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, prompting the announcement of new lockdown measures.

“The epidemic is very serious and the cases themselves are very serious, worse than at the beginning,” said Tayeb Zeineddin, who has worked at a testing center in Ramallah since the start of the pandemic. He said more than 1,000 people show up for tests daily.

The Palestinian Authority has reported more than 130,000 cases in the West Bank since the outbreak began, including at least 1,819 cases on Tuesday.

At least 1,510 people have died and dozens are in intensive care. In Gaza, which is subject to a 13-year blockade by Israel and Egypt, authorities have reported more than 55,000 cases and at least 553 deaths.

The effects go far beyond the disease itself.

The World Bank estimates that the Palestinian economy shrank by 11.5% in 2020, with the tourism and restaurant sectors particularly affected. Unemployment in the West Bank has climbed to 15 percent this year, and an estimated 1.4 million Palestinians live in poverty, he said last month.

The occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, home to a total of 5.2 million Palestinians, have so far received around 34,700 doses of the vaccine. These came from small donations from Israel and Russia as well as 20,000 sent by the United Arab Emirates to Gaza.

The numbers are far behind Israel, which has vaccinated more than a third of its nine million people in one of the fastest deployments in the world.

Israeli officials have said that under the Oslo peace accords, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry is responsible for vaccinating Palestinians.

But the Palestinians accused Israel of ignoring its duties as an occupying power by not including them in its immunization schedule, saying Israel’s vaccines should not be donations because Palestine is not a poor country. but a territory over which Israel exercises complete economic and political control.