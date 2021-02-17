Palestinian Authority says it sent vaccines to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – The Palestinian Authority said on Wednesday it had dispatched the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after accusing Israel of preventing it to send the doses over the objections of some Israeli lawmakers.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that the Palestinian Authority sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine through the Beitunia crossing between the occupied West Bank and Israel en route to Gaza. She said they would go to the frontline medical workers.

An Israeli defense official confirmed that the vaccines were on their way to Gaza after approval, saying that “it is not in Israel’s interest to have a health crisis in Gaza.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

Israeli lawmakers had debated whether or not to allow the delivery of vaccines to Gaza, which has been the subject of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas, an Islamic militant group, seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. The Palestinian Authority administers parts of the West Bank and coordinates security and other matters with Israel.

Some lawmakers have said the delivery should be linked to progress in freeing two Israeli captives held by Hamas and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in a 2014 war. They also expressed concern that the first batch of vaccine will go to Hamas operatives rather than doctors.

Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, many of whom live within narrow boundaries, and have yet to receive vaccines. Local authorities have reported more than 53,000 cases and at least 538 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Israel has launched one of the most successful vaccination programs in the world, inoculating more than a third of its population of 9.3 million since December.

Rights groups say it has an obligation as the occupying power to share its vaccines with the Palestinians. Israel denies having such an obligation and says its priority is its own citizens. The Palestinian Authority has not publicly requested vaccines from Israel and says it has secured its own supplies through the World Health Organization and agreements with drug manufacturers.

Always, Israel provided 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Palestinian Authority earlier this month, which allowed him to begin immunizing medical personnel, and the PA claims to have independently acquired 10,000 additional doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Israel’s permission would be required to transfer them to Gaza.

Hamas reportedly holds two captives, an Israeli of Ethiopian descent who entered Gaza shortly after the 2014 war and a Bedouin Arab citizen of Israel. In return, Hamas will likely demand the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including individuals implicated in deadly attacks.

Associated Press writers Joseph Krauss and Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed.