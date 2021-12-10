Pakistani Taliban end ceasefire, future of peace talks uncertain

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) armed group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, unilaterally announced the end of a one month ceasefire with the Pakistani government, accusing the authorities of reneging on promises made in the early stages of the peace talks, according to a statement.

The ceasefire came into effect on November 9, after the Pakistani government announced the start of talks with the armed group, which has been fighting the Pakistani government since 2007 and has carried out dozens of attacks on civilians and security forces across the country.

Late Thursday, the TTP announced “that it is not possible for the ceasefire to continue” under current conditions, in a statement released to journalists.

The Pakistani government has yet to comment on the developments and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Al Jazeera.

On November 8, Chaudhry confirmed that the month-long ceasefire had been reached between the government and the TTP.

“State sovereignty, national security, peace in the affected areas and social and economic stability will be taken into account during the talks,” he said, quoted by state broadcaster Pakistan Television. .

The announcement came a month after Prime Minister Imran Khan first announced talks between the two sides, following the fall of the Afghan government to the Afghan Taliban in mid-August.

The TTP and the Afghan Taliban are allies, although they maintain separate operational and command structures.

On November 14, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed that the Afghan Taliban were act as mediators in the talks.

“Part of a war strategy”

The TTP statement on Thursday raised concerns about the Pakistani government’s implementation of the six points initially agreed to for the withdrawal of the ceasefire.

The armed group says the original agreement guaranteed the release of 102 TTP prisoners held by Pakistan, who “would be handed over to the TTP via the Islamic Emirate on November 1”.

He also accused Pakistani security forces of violating the ceasefire by carrying out raids and arrests against TTP fighters in the areas of Lakki Marwat, Swat, Bajaur, Dir and Swabi.

The Pakistani military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

Security analysts have been skeptical of the peace talks process, citing previous such agreements between the TTP or its allies and the collapsed Pakistani government.

“Not all of these settlements will end TTP in this region,” said Amir Rana, security analyst and director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) based in Islamabad.

“They still have ambitions, and they think that this ceasefire, the talks, are part of a war strategy. According to them, this is not the end of the war, but part of the war.

Since 2007, the TTP has carried out some of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani soil, targeting political leaders, civilians and security forces, wave after wave of suicide bombings, improvised explosive device (IED) attacks , targeted assassinations and other forms of attacks.

In 2014, the group claimed responsibility for a bombing of a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 140 people, including 132 schoolchildren.

The number of TTP attacks has declined since a military operation launched in 2014 pushed the group out of its former stronghold in North Waziristan District, but sporadic large and small-scale attacks have continued to take place.

Analysts say the Pakistani government’s approach to the talks may have emboldened the group.

“There will likely be sticking points in the negotiation – in particular, the TTP’s request to [a strict interpretation of Islamic law], which the Pakistani state will not accept, ”said Madiha Afzal, member of the American think tank Brookings Institution.

“But even though a deal is unlikely, the way the government has talked about a peace deal with the TTP has done a lot of harm, as it has not attempted to provide a counter-narrative to the ideology and to the demands of the group. “

In 2021, the TTP and its allies expanded their influence in northwest Pakistan’s border areas with Afghanistan, residents said.

The group has expanded attacks targeting civilians and security forces and has also engaged in increased extortion and enforcement of tribal council rulings, a Al Jazeera Investigation find.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.