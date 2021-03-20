Pakistani prime minister tests positive for coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan from Pakistan has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Mr Khan is in segregation at home and is expected to remain in segregation for at least 10 days, officials said. “The prime minister has a mild cough and fever,” said Dr Faisal Sultan, the country’s de facto health minister. “A team of doctors is treating him.”

The prime minister received his first dose of the vaccine on Thursday and officials said he appeared to have been infected before inoculation. Government ministers and other officials who have had contact with Mr Khan in the past three days are now also being tested for the virus. Protection against a vaccine usually takes some time, and two doses of most vaccines are needed for maximum protection.

Mr. Khan, 68, a former cricketer, is generally considered to be in very good health. But critics say he’s been pretty laid back about wearing a mask. At an inauguration of government projects on Friday, Mr Khan could be seen in photos without a mask as he met with officials.