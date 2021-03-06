World
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wins vote of confidence in National Assembly – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday won a vote of confidence in the National Assembly amid a call for a boycott by the Opposition parties, bolstering the legitimacy of his government after an embarrassing defeat for the finance minister in the hotly contested Senate elections.
Prime Minister Khan won 178 votes in the lower house of parliament, which has 342 members, in an extraordinary session organized on the direction of President Arif Alvi. A total of 172 votes was needed for a simple majority.
The ground test took place without opposition because the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 parties – boycotted the vote.
The 68-year-old political player turned cricketer had decided to vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament after his finance minister, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, was defeated in the close election for the Senate on Wednesday. The opposition demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister after the debacle.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled a single point resolution in the House.
“May this Assembly give confidence to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, as required by clause (7) of article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” reads the resolution. .
A total of 172 votes in the 342 members of the House was required for a simple majority. The ruling coalition had 181 members, but after the resignation of one of its legislators, Faisal Vowda, its membership was reduced to 180. The opposition coalition has 160 members in the House. One seat was vacant.
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had 157 members in the NA, but following Vowda’s resignation, it now has 156 members in the National Assembly. The ruling party has said Vowda can vote during the trust motion because her resignation has yet to be accepted. However, the opposition insisted he could not vote because he had tendered his resignation.
The ruling party’s allies include seven from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five each from the Pakistani Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and one each of the AML and the JWP.
Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of parliamentary parties at the Prime Minister’s House (PMH) on Friday at which all members of the National Assembly (MPs) from the ruling alliance were invited to vote for the Prime Minister, otherwise they could be disqualified.
According to a cabinet member, 175 lawmakers from the ruling coalition attended the parliamentary party’s meeting at PMH.
Khan also held separate meetings with the leaders of the ruling coalition partners. All allied parties – the MQM, PML-Q and GDA have pledged their support to him.
