Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the headquarters of the country’s powerful spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Sunday, where he was briefed on the latest security situation.

The prime minister’s office said “a full briefing has been given to national and military leaders on the regional and national security situation.”

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

They were informed by the head of the ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Khan appreciated the ISI’s efforts for national security and expressed satisfaction with the professional preparation.

Khan has visited ISI headquarters regularly since taking office. He made the first visit on September 12, 2018, less than a month after becoming Prime Minister.

ISI is Pakistan’s powerful spy agency. In 1950 he was formally charged with safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

