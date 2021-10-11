World
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to engage with Taliban – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday again urged the international community to engage with the Afghans Taliban to prevent the war-ruined country from becoming fertile ground for terrorist groups like ISIS (Islamic State for Iraq and Syria).
In a broad interview with the Middle East Eye, Khan spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir, relations with the United States and allegations against China regarding the treatment of Uyghurs.
On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister warned of the consequences if the international community does not engage with the Taliban. “There must be extremists within the group and it can easily be traced back to the Taliban 20 years ago. And that would be a disaster,” he warned, adding that not doing so would plunge once again. more the country in chaos. “It would become fertile ground for terrorists like ISIS, which is a concern for all countries in the region,” he said.
The United States, Khan suggested, must “pull itself together” after the shock it suffered following the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan. “I don’t think they’ve found their feet yet,” he said. He also mocked the US policy of carrying out drone attacks in its efforts to fight terrorism, calling it “the craziest” method.
When asked if he would allow US bases in Pakistan for action against ISIS, the prime minister said: “I think they don’t need a base here because we don’t want to be part of the conflict no longer. ”
On the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said Islamabad tried to speak to elements within the TTP who can be reconciled “because it is in a position of strength”.
He stressed that the Afghan Taliban had assured Islamabad that they would not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country. He alleged that the previous Afghan government helped Indian agencies carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan.
On his silence on the treatment of Uyghurs in China, PM Khan said he considered “selective statements on human rights” to be immoral. He said Pakistan had spoken to China about the Uyghur problem and had received an explanation. “Our relationship with China is such that we have an understanding between us. We will talk to each other, but behind closed doors because that is their nature and their culture.”
He quickly changed the subject, asking the two interviewers why there was no criticism of alleged Indian actions in Kashmir or its treatment of Muslims and minorities. “Let the world hear about it first, then we’ll talk about other human rights violations.” Khan said India also drew inspiration from Israel’s illegal and brutal occupation of the Palestinian territories and the impunity the country has enjoyed due to its alliance with the United States, in its own suppression of opposition and criticism of his actions in Kashmir.
When asked how volatile the current situation with India is, Khan replied, “If you look at the flash points, the nuclear flash point right now in the world is probably Pakistan- India because nowhere else is there a situation where there are two armed countries which had three wars before being equipped with nuclear weapons.
“We haven’t had a war since then because of deterrence,” he said. Still, he admitted that dealing with the 2019 surge in the first few months of his tenure had been a nervous and dangerous time: “Once two nuclear-weapon countries found themselves in the situation like we did. ‘have done, it can go anywhere, “he added.
When asked to comment on the decision of the England and Wales Cricket Commission (ECB) to withdraw from the Pakistan tour, he said: “I think there is always this feeling in England that they are doing a big favor to play countries like Pakistan. ” “One of the reasons is, obviously, the money,” he added.
The Pakistani prime minister said BCCI is the richest cricket ground in the world, adding that no other country would dare do to India what England did to Pakistan. “Money is a big player now for the players, as well as for the cricket boards. The money is in India, so basically India controls world cricket now. I mean they do, what they say. No one would dare to do this for India because they know that with the money at stake, India can somehow produce a lot more money, “he added.
