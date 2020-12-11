Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffles Cabinet on court directive – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet on Friday on instructions from a court that barred unelected advisers and special assistants from leading cabinet committees.

This is the fourth cabinet reshuffle since Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power from Khan in 2018. The change follows the recent High Court ruling in Islamabad banning unelected councilors and government officials. special assistants to head Cabinet committees.

Khan appointed Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as Minister of the Interior and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Minister of Finance.

Pakistan State Radio reported that Ahmed was already in the Cabinet as Minister of Railways, while Hafeez Sheikh was adviser on finance and income.

Hafeez Sheikh is not an elected member and he was unable to lead several committees. He was appointed Minister under Article 91 (9) of the Constitution and can serve as Minister for six months. He must be elected member of the National Assembly or the Senate to continue after that.

Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, who was in the service of the Minister of the Interior, was appointed Minister of Narcotics Control, while Azam Khan Swati was appointed Minister of Railways.

It is believed that Hafeez Sheikh would be appointed senator in March, when the upper house elections are due to take place.

The most notable rise in the new cabinet is that of Ahmed, who, despite his inability to improve the way the railways operate, has been given responsibility for the Home Office, a key portfolio.

