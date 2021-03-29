World
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan replaces finance minister – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan removed his Minister of Finances Monday as part of a government reshuffle aimed at bringing Strategies to control “rising inflation,” said the Minister of Information.
The impeachment – the second of a finance minister within 2-1 / 2 years of Khan’s tenure that saw GDP growth drop from 5.6% to -0.4% – coincides with the restart of a $ 6 billion IMF bailout program that had been suspended for one. year on issues on tax and revenue reforms.
Pakistan is also preparing to float Eurobonds worth around $ 2 billion to raise capital in international markets around two months before presenting a budget amid historic remittances and good inflows. debt helping to strengthen foreign exchange reserves to help the recovery of its currency against the dollar.
“There has been an increase in inflation, and the prime minister thinks we need to bring in a new team that could design pro-poor policies,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told Dunya News TV .
Faraz said Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar would replace Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.
“This was not planned because investors believed that after the agreement with the IMF, Mr. Shaikh will also present the next budget,” said analyst Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities.
“The market will take it negatively in the short term,” he said.
On March 19, the central bank kept its key rate at 7% for the 10th consecutive month to support the economic recovery while keeping inflation expectations firmly anchored and maintaining financial stability. He also revised the growth rate to 2% against 3% for the current fiscal year.
The South Asian nation recorded 8.7% of the Y / Y CPI in February.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the additional burden of finance by the Prime Minister,” Azhar said on Twitter. “The world is witnessing supply chain disruptions and rising food prices. We will do our best to protect our people from these shocks.
Sheikh had lost a parliamentary election earlier this month which was required for him to constitutionally retain the post of finance minister. However, he could have remained in office until June 10.
