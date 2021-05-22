Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan heads for bigger political challenge – Times of India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP, file photo)

ISLAMABAD: internal cracks have appeared in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) after 40 dissident lawmakers led by former party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen formed an advanced bloc to confront the ruling party over government mismanagement.

The formation of a new faction inflicted a deep wound on Khan and his party. The case appears to be so serious that the prime minister and his associates are avoiding public comment because they fear doing further damage to the party. Since Imran Khan became Prime Minister, he has treated political opponents with an iron fist to deny them the space to challenge his authority. Now he finds himself in the midst of uncontrollable political turmoil in the country’s corridors of power.

Sources familiar with the ongoing developments believe that Tareen’s latest move would not be possible without the support and approval of the country’s most powerful neighborhoods.

By creating a faction within the PTI, Tareen pulled the rug out under Imran, who has a slim majority in the national and Punjab Assemblies and this too with the support of the coalition partners sponsored by the army. In the National of 342 members Assembly , the PTI has 156 seats (including 10 members of the Tareen group). The Prime Minister of Pakistan can be elected by a simple majority of 172 votes in the lower house. By August 2018, Imran had won 176 votes, four more than the required number, to become prime minister for the first time, with the support of allied parties allegedly backed by the military. The opposition, however, enjoys the support of 161 lawmakers, with the main opposition party PML-N having 84 members and the force of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of 56 members.

In the Punjabi Assembly, the PTI has 181 lawmakers, including 30 dissident members of the new group. He had formed a government with the support of 10 members of the pro-military Muslim League of Pakistan, four independents and a member of the Pakistani Rah-e-Haq party. The PML-N opposition has 166 legislators in the Provincial Assembly, followed by seven from the PPP.

It appears that the Federal and Punjab Khan governments can be sent home unhindered if Tareen’s faction joins forces with the opposition parties. The approval of the military will play a crucial role in such a move.

Meanwhile, Khan’s only trump card, if things get out of hand, will be to dissolve the assemblies before any defiance moves against him in the Federal and Punjab assemblies, paving the way for further polls in the country.

Observers say the Pakistani security establishment, commonly referred to as “selectors” by critics and Khan’s political rivals, is unhappy with the government’s performance. The generals, who take a large slice of the country’s financial pie, are worried about the incumbent government’s mismanagement of the economy.

They are also concerned about the foreign policy setbacks and governance failures of the Prime Minister and his team at the federal and provincial levels, particularly in Punjab, the most populous province in the country which supplies more than 70% of troops to the military. armed forces of the country. Military leadership, according to army sources, has long asked Khan to change his squad in Punjab, especially provincial chief minister Usman Buzdar, but the prime minister to date has refused to respond to the request of who his rivals say he is his “selectors” “.

The mismanagement of the PTI, defense analysts say, has forced the military establishment to explore other options. Well-placed sources revealed that the military leadership was in constant contact with the opposition leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its chairman, Shehbaz Sharif (a former member of the Pakistan Council Punjab and the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif), who was released from prison last month. Alongside the pillars of his party, the young Sharif, also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, took a gentle approach towards the army. Meanwhile, exiled ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryum Nawaz, also toned down their anti-military rhetoric, indicating a shift from politics of antagonism to accommodation.

Sensing the political current, the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed with the aim of overthrowing the government led by Imran, again made serious attempts to rearm the alliance. Shehbaz Sharif took the initiative, inviting all opposition members in parliament to lunch on Monday. According to observers, the work of the PDM was facilitated by Tareen. The advanced bloc he created in the PTI included 10 lawmakers in the National Assembly and 30 in the Punjabian Assembly. Tareen also announced House leaders for his group in federal and provincial assemblies.

Frustrated by the Tareen saga, Imran, who went to oversee the construction of a dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, avoided answering a single question on a political issue currently dominating the media. Reporters had expected the prime minister to speak on key political issues, but Khan, along with his aide, issued verbal warnings to reporters not to ask such questions.

Tareen, Imran’s erstwhile pal and blue-eyed boy of the military establishment, was barred by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, along with ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, from holding public office after the “Panama Papers” scam has been exposed. But his political influence behind the scenes did not end with the order of the Supreme Court. Without holding any position in the PTI since the court ruling, he has remained a key political figure and has been instrumental in shaping the strategy for Imran to come to power.

Tareen’s fall in PTI began in April 2020 when his name was revealed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as one of the sugar barons allegedly involved in the 2019 sugar crisis in the country. He was appointed by the SON as one of the beneficiaries of the subsidies obtained by the bigwigs of the sugar industry. The FIA ​​is currently investigating cases related to the sugar crisis and money laundering against Tareen and his son. Tareen maintains that all the cases against him have been fabricated.