Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Moeed Yusuf as NSA – Times of India

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (AP, file photo)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed his special assistant on national security Moeed Yusuf as the country’s national security adviser ( NSA ).

Yusuf’s rise comes against the backdrop of reported backchannel communication with India earlier this year, resulting in the reinstatement of the 2003 ceasefire agreement on the Control line in February.

A notification dated May 17 was issued by the cabinet division to appoint Yusuf as the NSA.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to approve that Dr Moeed W Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, is acting as National Security Advisor with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect “, indicates the notification. .

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry was asked by several reporters last month about backchannel talks with India.

Instead of outright rejection, he said, “States have their means of communication which remain available even during wars. Therefore, it does not matter whether talks take place between India and Pakistan.

In New Delhi, when asked about media reports that backchannel talks between India and Pakistan have been going on for over a year, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam bagchi did not give a direct answer.

“If you are talking about the channels of communication on this issue, let me just reiterate that our respective high commissions exist and are functioning. So it is a very effective channel of communication,” Bagchi said last month.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

Yusuf was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on the National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning and was granted the status of Minister of State on December 24, 2019.

He is an academic who has worked in various think tanks in the United States. He was Associate Vice President at the Asia Center at the United States Institute for Peace (USIP) and a Fellow at the Frederick S Padree Center at Boston University.

He is also the author of Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia. Previously, he did a doctorate in political science from Boston University.