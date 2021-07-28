Pakistani PM holds rapist “only” responsible for crime

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that anyone who commits rape was “solely responsible” for the crime and “never the victim” after being criticized for blaming an increase in cases of sexual assault on the way women dress.

“Anyone who commits rape, only and only that person is responsible,” Khan told PBS presenter Judy Woodruff in a broad interview that aired Tuesday.

“No matter what – how provocative a woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits the rape, he is fully responsible. The victim is never responsible.

Pakistani women’s rights activists have accused Prime Minister Khan of “blaming the victims” and “bewildering ignorance” of the issue which has arisen amid an increase in sex crimes against women in that country. ‘South Asia.

In his previous remarks on the matter, Khan said his comments were “completely taken out of context.”

“They were just talking about Pakistani society, where we have an increase, a sharp increase in sex crimes.”

Khan said he would never say “such a stupid thing” that someone who was raped is responsible for the crime.

“It’s always the rapist who is responsible.

In one previous interview in April, he advised women to cover up to avoid temptation.

“This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the will to avoid it,” he said, using a term that can refer to modest attire or the gender segregation.

On Tuesday, Khan clarified his comments regarding purdah by saying that “in Islam, purdah does not only mean clothing.”

“And purdah isn’t just for women, it’s for men too. It means breaking down temptation in a society.

In 2018, a survey of global experts in gender security ranked Pakistan sixth most dangerous country in the world for women.

The Pakistani leader also highlighted sex crimes against children, which he said “were skyrocketing”.

Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem in the South Asian country, with more than 2,960 cases of child abuse recorded in 2020, according to the Sahil rights group.

Of those cases, over 62% of the cases involved some form of sexual abuse, including rape and forced filming for pornographic purposes.

The United States “really messed up” in Afghanistan

The Pakistani leader also addressed the conflict in neighboring Afghanistan.

Khan said the United States “really messed it up” in Afghanistan by seeking a military solution and then seeking political reconciliation with the weak Taliban armed group.

“I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan. You see, first of all, they tried to look for a military solution in Afghanistan, when there never was one, ”he said.

“When there were 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, it was time to seek a political solution. But once they cut the troops down to just 10,000, and then when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won.

The United States is withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan 20 years after ousting the Taliban from power in a military invasion.

Courtesy of the Afghan Analyst Network

As US-led foreign forces are almost on the verge of completing the withdrawal, the Taliban group has continued a military offensive to gain new territory.

An investigation by the DPA news agency in mid-July found that the Taliban now controls more than half of Afghan districts while pushing forward to several provincial capitals. However, it is difficult to verify these claims.

US-initiated peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan leaders have so far stalled.

US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that the last US and NATO troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on American soil. This deadline has since been revised to August 31.

Only inclusive “political settlement” result

When asked if the rise of the Taliban would be a good result for Afghanistan, Khan said: “The only good result for Afghanistan is that if there is an inclusive political settlement, they form a kind of government that includes all kinds of factions there.

Khan warned that any “protracted civil war” in Afghanistan would push more refugees into Pakistan, which he said already had some three million refugees.

“And our economic situation is not such that we can have another influx,” he said.