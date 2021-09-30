World
Pakistani PM ensures rapid progress on CPEC projects – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday his government would speed up work on the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) despite the problems related to Covid-19.
Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the inauguration of a 600 kilovolt (kV) transmission line under the CPEC connecting Matiari and Lahore, Khan said the pandemic has blocked communications in many areas, leading to travel bans and affected supply chains around the world.
“The situation is improving and progress will again be visible on the CPEC related projects,” he said.
Khan said the scope of the corridor project is being extended from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in industry and agriculture, which will help Pakistan reduce the debt burden through wealth creation.
He said the Matiari-Lahore transmission line was a state-of-the-art 886-kilometer-long transmission line that would help reduce power losses.
Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that CPEC has provided investments of $ 25.4 billion and created 75,000 jobs, thus significantly contributing to socio-economic development. from the country.
He said the Matiari-Lahore transmission line will ensure the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize power distribution throughout the country and reduce the cost of electricity.
Last week, Khan in an interview with Newsweek said that the Covid-19 pandemic may have slowed the progress of the CPEC project, but it was moving forward.
“China had already invested around $ 25 billion under the auspices of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” and projects worth $ 20 billion were being implemented, he said. he said, adding that “projects worth an additional $ 25 billion are underway.” pipeline”.
The CPEC, which connects the port of Gwadar in Balochistan to the Chinese province of Xinjiang, is the flagship project of the Chinese president Xi Jinpingis ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BIS). Initially valued at $ 46 billion, CPEC projects were worth $ 62 billion in 2017.
The Belt and Road Initiative aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe through a network of land and sea routes.
India, the United States and several other countries highlighted concerns over China’s ambition BRI projects which can leave a number of small countries in the debt trap. Concerns intensified after China took over the Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka for a 99-year lease.
