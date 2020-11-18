World
Pakistani parliamentary committee passes CPEC Authority bill – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee authorized with a majority vote “China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill 2020 (Amendment) “which was blocked by the opposition members at the last meeting, a press report said on Wednesday.
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development, chaired by Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Junaid Akbar took over the government’s bill on Tuesday. After extensive discussion, the committee decided to decide the fate of the bill by vote.
Opposition members said their objections to the establishment of the CPEC Authority (CPECA) had not been addressed and that the creation of a new authority would affect CPEC projects instead of accelerating them.
The $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is fully funded by Beijing as part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) multibillion initiative. India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that CPECA would have no power as all work would be done by line ministries and added that the authority’s operations would not conflict with the functioning of line ministries.
The chairman of the committee then put the bill to a vote, saying that extensive discussion had already taken place at the previous meeting.
The committee recommended with a majority of 7 to 5 that the bill be passed by the National Assembly, the report said.
Out of a total of 20 committee members, half of whom each from government and opposition benches, 13 members were present at the meeting. Out of 10 government members, eight were present while five of the opposition members attended the meeting.
Members of the committee from the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) voted against the bill.
Former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal strongly opposed the establishment of CPECA, saying it was unnecessary and redundant as the Planning Ministry had diligently and effectively discharged its role in the past.
Members of the PML-N believed that the CPECA would become a parallel planning commission with little use and real role and be another “white elephant”.
Iqbal recalled that more than 29 billion USD of investments had been channeled by the Planning Commission successfully without any authority and with the support of various ministries which should continue for a successful implementation.
The planning ministry advocated the creation of the CPECA, saying it would be “responsible for planning, facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating to ensure the implementation of all activities related to the CPEC “.
He said the authority was also required to ensure inter-provincial and inter-ministerial coordination, organization and coordination of meetings of a joint coordinating committee and joint working groups.
It would also be “responsible for conducting sector research for informed decision-making and long-term planning, monitoring and evaluation and ensuring implementation, in addition to narrative building and communication from time to time. other of CPEC and other related activities, “according to the planning ministry. .
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development, chaired by Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Junaid Akbar took over the government’s bill on Tuesday. After extensive discussion, the committee decided to decide the fate of the bill by vote.
Opposition members said their objections to the establishment of the CPEC Authority (CPECA) had not been addressed and that the creation of a new authority would affect CPEC projects instead of accelerating them.
The $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is fully funded by Beijing as part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) multibillion initiative. India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that CPECA would have no power as all work would be done by line ministries and added that the authority’s operations would not conflict with the functioning of line ministries.
The chairman of the committee then put the bill to a vote, saying that extensive discussion had already taken place at the previous meeting.
The committee recommended with a majority of 7 to 5 that the bill be passed by the National Assembly, the report said.
Out of a total of 20 committee members, half of whom each from government and opposition benches, 13 members were present at the meeting. Out of 10 government members, eight were present while five of the opposition members attended the meeting.
Members of the committee from the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) voted against the bill.
Former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal strongly opposed the establishment of CPECA, saying it was unnecessary and redundant as the Planning Ministry had diligently and effectively discharged its role in the past.
Members of the PML-N believed that the CPECA would become a parallel planning commission with little use and real role and be another “white elephant”.
Iqbal recalled that more than 29 billion USD of investments had been channeled by the Planning Commission successfully without any authority and with the support of various ministries which should continue for a successful implementation.
The planning ministry advocated the creation of the CPECA, saying it would be “responsible for planning, facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating to ensure the implementation of all activities related to the CPEC “.
He said the authority was also required to ensure inter-provincial and inter-ministerial coordination, organization and coordination of meetings of a joint coordinating committee and joint working groups.
It would also be “responsible for conducting sector research for informed decision-making and long-term planning, monitoring and evaluation and ensuring implementation, in addition to narrative building and communication from time to time. other of CPEC and other related activities, “according to the planning ministry. .
Source link