Pakistani minister threatens TV stations for broadcasting allegations against Prime Minister Imran – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan the government threatened the country’s broadcast media with legal action for reporting on allegations by a former member of the ruling Pakistan party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that Prime Minister Imran’s spending KhanThe lavish private hilltop residence in Islamabad was supported by party employees.
Earlier this week, a retired Pakistan Supreme Court judge, Wajihuddin Ahmed, who resigned from the PTI in 2016, claimed that the now estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen provided Khan 3 million rupees each month to run his house.
The amount, Ahmed said in a television interview, was later increased to 5 million rupees.
According to Ahmed, the public perception that Imran Khan was an honest man was completely wrong. Tareen, in a Twitter post, however, denied the allegation.
Shortly after it aired, the interview went viral on social media and was subsequently picked up by mainstream media.
“Some TV stations campaigned on the allegations of Judge Wajihuddin Ahmed,” Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, promising that the government would pursue action against all channels which had covered Ahmed’s allegations without verification.
The minister added that the government had also decided to file a “criminal defamation” complaint against Ahmed for his allegations.
Calling on the chief justice of Pakistan and chief justices of all high courts to ensure respect for institutions, the minister suggested the formation of special division benches at district and high court level to deal specifically with cases of defamation.
Speaking to reporters in Karachi after the minister’s press conference, Ahmed maintained his statement was correct and added that he had no problem with the government bringing a libel suit. When asked, he said Tareen had no choice but to deny the allegation. “These expenses are not counted and are not counted. Therefore, it was easy for him to deny it, ”he alleged.
