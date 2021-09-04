Pakistani intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed reaches Kabul as Taliban prepares to announce government – Times of India

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has tea with @ambmansoorkhan after landing in #Kaboul earlier today.… Https://t.co/B3NUmWZikU – Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) 1630741460000

NEW DELHI: Amidst heavy fighting in Panjshir Valley, Pakistani intelligence chief Gen Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul on Saturday at the head of a delegation of Pakistani officials.Hameed’s arrival also precedes the announcement of a new government formation by the Taliban YEARS Pakistani journalist quoted Hamza Azhar Salam as saying that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries.

Pakistan and its famous intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the Taliban in the takeover of Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Foreign Minister Harsh V Shringla Pakistan said Friday had “supported and nurtured” the Taliban who replaced the elected government.

Speaking to a group of reporters in Washington, Shringla said: “Pakistan is a neighbor of Afghanistan, they supported and fed the Taliban. There are several elements which are supported by Pakistan – so its role has to be seen in this context. ”

Experts believe Pakistan played a key role in removing the elected Afghan government from power and establishing the Taliban as a decisive power in Afghanistan.

Recently, a United Nations monitoring report said that a significant portion of the leaders of Al-Qaida resides in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Almost all foreign members of ISIL-K and al-Qaida entered Afghanistan via Pakistan and the leaders of these groups as well as those of the Taliban live in Pakistan, according to the UN report.

