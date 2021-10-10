World
Pakistani hospitals run out of beds amid dengue outbreak – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Hospitals in Pakistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces are refusing to take in more dengue virus patients amid a shortage of beds, with cases increasing across the country, Geo TV reported.
Coronavirus patient beds in hospitals in Punjab are used to treat dengue virus patients, according to a report in The International News.
A massive dengue virus control campaign has been launched in Islamabad to deal with the alarming rate of reported cases in the city.
Meanwhile, the government of Punjab has declared a medical emergency at public health facilities in Lahore due to the growing number of dengue cases.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Punjab’s health minister Yasmeen Rachid, who addressed the challenge of preventing the rapid breeding of mosquitoes in the province and expressed concern about the possible deterioration of the dengue fever situation in the coming weeks.
The provincial health department has also called on all doctors on leave to return to their respective medical facilities to deal with the growing number of dengue cases.
“The recent periods of rain coupled with the humidity and extensive construction work in some of the best areas of Lahore, have provided fertile ground for dengue fever which has engulfed much of the city and its adjacent areas,” he said. said Punjab’s health secretary. Imran Sikandar Baloch noted.
He argued that the weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease were likely to last until the end of the year.
