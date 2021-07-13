World
Pakistani Government Withdraws Cases Against 350 Defendants In Temple Burning, Says Hindus Pardoned Them | News from India – Times of India
PESHAWAR: Pakistani Khyber Pakhtunkhwa The government said on Tuesday that criminal cases against 350 people accused of torching a temple last year would be withdrawn, saying the minority Hindu community had pardoned them.
According to the sources of the interior department of the province, members of the Hindu community decided to pardon the accused in a jirga formed by the government to settle the case. A jirga is a traditional assembly of elders to make decisions by consensus.
They said the government had formed the jirga which amicably resolved all the issues that created unrest between the local Muslim and Hindu communities in the region.
However, Hindus have argued that despite government assurances, the construction of a rest area adjacent to the temple is being unnecessarily delayed, creating unrest among the minority community.
Haroon Sarab Diyal, a Hindu religious scholar and activist for minorities and human rights in the province, said: “We are not against interfaith peace and harmony, but the path taken for withdrawal from business is quite contrary to the jirga culture of the soil ”.
He complained that the local Hindu community was not taken in confidence, with the exception of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the National Assembly and president of the Hindu Council of Pakistan Dr Ramesh K Vankwani.
The sources said that the province’s interior department also wrote an official letter to the anti-terrorism court, informing them of the jirga’s decision.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government had named 350 defendants in the FIR for their alleged involvement in the burning of Prem Hans’ Samadhi and an adjacent temple in Teri Karak district last year.
As many as 109 people involved in the attack were arrested while 92 police officers, including the police commissioner and deputy police commissioner who were on duty at the time, were suspended.
the short Supreme learned about the suo moto case and ordered the provincial government to rebuild Samadhi and the temple.
Members of the local Hindu community in Teri Karak district said a house adjacent to the temple had been purchased by Hindus for worshipers visiting the temple from remote areas to rest.
This decision sent the wrong message to the local community who feared Hindus would want to live there. Therefore, a local mob first burned down the house under construction, then attacked the adjacent temple and burned the Samadhi.
The Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj is considered sacred by the Hindu community. It was built where he died in 1919 in the village of Teri in Karak.
Hindus form the largest minority community in Pakistan.
According to official estimates, 75 Hindu lakh live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, more than 90 Hindu lakh live in the country.
The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sind province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of being harassed by extremists.
