Pakistani government in Sindh fails to release four accused in Daniel Pearl murder case – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government in Sindh province has decided not to release British al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three collaborators, accused of kidnapping and murdering an American journalist Daniel Pearl, in preparation for a Supreme Court ruling, according to a media report.
In a surprise move, a bench of two Sindh High Court judges on Thursday ordered security agencies not to keep Sheikh and other defendants under “any kind of detention” and declared all Sindh government notifications concerning their detention “null and void.”. The court observed that the detention of the four men was “illegal”.
However, the court clarified that the accused should not be released if there is a Supreme Court non-detention order regarding his detention.
Citing its sources, the Express Tribune newspaper said the provincial government would not release the men due to the September 28 Supreme Court order.
The Sindh government, led by the Pakistan People’s Party, believes the September 28 Supreme Court order in the case is still on the ground, the sources said.
A three-judge Supreme Court headed by Judge Mushir Alam, which hears the appeal of the government of Sindh and the family of the murdered journalist against Sheikh’s acquittal by the Sindh High Court in April, September 28, noted that until the next date of the hearing, the accused will not be released.
A senior government official said the Supreme Court order was not specifically recalled.
“The CHS, in its Dec. 24 order, also clarified that the accused should not be released if there is a Supreme Court non-detention order regarding their detention,” he added.
The sources said the Sindh government will also challenge the Dec. 24 order of the CHS in the Supreme Court on Monday.
In April, a bench composed of two judges from the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentence of a 46-year-old sheikh to seven years’ imprisonment. The court also acquitted his three aides who were serving life sentences in the case – nearly two decades after they were found guilty and jailed.
However, the Sindh government refused to release them and kept them in detention in order to maintain public order.
Their continued detention was challenged before the Sindh High Court, which ordered their release on Thursday.
On Friday, the United States expressed “deep concern” over the order to release Sheikh and his associates and said they would continue to monitor developments.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of the Dec. 24 decision of the Sindh High Court to release several terrorists responsible for the murder of Daniel Pearl. We have been assured that the defendants have not been released at this time.” , said the US State Department. in a tweet.
He said the United States will continue to monitor any developments in the case and will continue to support the Pearl family “through this extremely difficult process” while honoring Pearl’s legacy as a “courageous journalist”.
The United States has increased the pressure on Pakistan, demanding justice for Pearl.
Ruth and Judea Pearl – Pearl’s parents – condemned the decision taken by the Sindh High Court and expressed their full confidence in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to deliver justice to their son and strengthen press freedom, reported the ‘Express Tribune. .
“We refuse to believe that the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people will allow such a travesty of justice to tarnish Pakistan’s image and heritage,” they said in a statement.
Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asian bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and beheaded while in Pakistan investigating an article in 2002 about links between the powerful spy agency ISI of the country and al-Qaeda.
Pearl’s murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was freed by India in 1999 and was able to pass safely to Afghanistan in exchange for the nearly 150 passengers on Indian Airlines hijacked flight 814.
He was serving a prison sentence in India for kidnapping Western tourists in the country.
