Pakistani government cancels licenses for 50 pilots – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government canceled the licenses of 50 pilots to fly with fake credentials and the authorities will investigate how they obtained the certificates through unfair means, the country Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed a higher court here.
The issue of bogus licenses surfaced following the tragic crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane in Karachi on May 22, killing 97 people, when the Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan told media that 260 of the country’s 860 active pilots either had bogus licenses or cheated on their exams.
Their names have been made public to avoid any negative impression on other pilots, including those working outside Pakistan.
Dawn newspaper reported that authorities told Islamabad’s High Court that under International Civil Aviation Organization requirements they had reviewed the licenses of 860 commercial pilots and canceled 50 of them. after careful consideration.
The pilots were working for the national airline PIA as well as other private and foreign Pakistani airlines, a report filed by Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar said in response to a petition submitted by the pilot. Syed Saqlain Haider, whose credentials were found to be false.
According to the report, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with prosecuting pilots who have successfully obtained licenses through unfair means.
A CAA report indicated that the verification process for 259 licenses had been completed.
After due process, on July 6, a summary of the cancellation of the licenses of 28 pilots was submitted to the federal cabinet, which approved it the next day.
The name of the petitioner was included in the list of 28 pilots.
On September 11, another summary of cancellation of the licenses of 22 other pilots was submitted to the cabinet, which approved it on the 15th.
According to the report from CAA, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the United Nations agency that oversees the safety of the international aviation industry, in a letter dated September 18, recommended that all existing licenses be reviewed.
As a result, the licenses of 860 active pilots were reviewed, of which 262 were deemed suspicious and suspended.
However, after verification, 172 licenses were erased and 50, including the petitioner’s license, failed verification and were canceled with cabinet approval.
The report says the licenses of two other pilots were canceled before the matter was investigated.
The licenses of 32 other pilots also failed verification and remain on hold.
Three pilots had died before the investigation was conducted.
The licensing of the remaining three pilots is still ongoing, according to the report.
The scandal led to enormous embarrassment for Pakistan and the PIA, and the European Union (EU) banned its flights.
