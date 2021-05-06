Pakistani court asks India to cooperate in Kulbhushan Jadhav case – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani high-level court hears death sentence case Kulbhushan jadhav called on India to cooperate with legal proceedings on the matter, saying appearing in court does not mean relinquishing sovereignty.

A bench of three members of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Judge Aamer Farooq and Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Wednesday resumed the hearing of the Pakistani Ministry of Law and Justice petition requesting the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav .

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told the bench that to comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice (CIJ), Pakistan enacted the law, CJ (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020, last year to allow Jadhav to avail himself of the legal remedy, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, he argued, the Indian government deliberately avoided joining the legal process and raised objections to a trial in a Pakistani court and had even refused to appoint a lawyer for the IHC proceedings, claiming that this “amounted to renouncing sovereign rights”.

“It appears that the Indian government opposed, not for the non-implementation of the ICJ verdict, but to create a default on the basis of which it [try to] justifies returning to the ICJ, ”he said.

The Chief Justice expressed his surprise that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, which had approached the CSI to demand the release of five prisoners and had obtained a decision in their favor, questioned the legitimacy of the same tribunal, according to the report.

He observed that despite the Indian government’s negative remarks about Pakistani courts, the ITUC was reviewing the Jadhav case on humanitarian grounds in order to ensure a fair trial.

“We are not against the sovereign immunity of the Indian government, but they should at least tell us how we would proceed to implement the decision of the ICJ,” noted the chief justice.

The attorney general read two Indian government notes verbales relating to Jadhav and said India had rejected (IHC’s) suggestion to appear in Pakistani court.

The chief justice asked him to remind the Indian government that appearing in court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty and that the court had recognized their sovereign rights.

At one point, when Judge Aurangzeb pointed out that if the Indian government does not respond, the court may dismiss the petition, the Attorney General argued, “This is exactly what the Indian government wants.”

The Attorney General said that if the case “was not pending before the IHC, the Indian authorities would have contempt of court. [petition] against the Pakistani government to the ICJ for non-compliance with the latter’s decision ”.

Lawyer Hamid Khan was of the opinion that the government should not have introduced a specific law in Jadhav. The GA responded that the law had been enacted to comply with the instructions of the ICJ.

The court asked the Attorney General to seize the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its communication with the Indian authorities.

Other business was postponed until June 15th.

Jadhav, the 51-year-old retiree Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India has appealed to the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denying consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and review” of Jadhav’s conviction and sentence and also grant consular access to India without further delay.

The ICJ, in its 2019 verdict, called on Pakistan to provide an appropriate forum to appeal the sentence imposed on Jadhav by a military court.

