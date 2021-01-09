World
Pakistani counterterrorism court urges police to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by January 18 – Times of India
LAHORE: UN-designated global terrorist Masood Azhar, head of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), should be arrested before January 18 in connection with a terrorist financing case, an anti-terrorism tribunal of Pakistan the Punjabi police asked, a court official said on Saturday.
The Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) issued an arrest warrant for Azhar in the terrorist financing case brought by the CTD at the previous hearing on Thursday.
“ATC Gujranwala judge Natasha Naseem Supra at Friday’s hearing ordered the CPC to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by January 18 and bring him to court. If he fails (to stop him), the court can initiate proceedings to find him guilty of proclamation, ”a court official told PTI on Saturday.
Azhar faces charges of financing terrorism and selling jihadist literature.
Following the terrorist attack on Palwama in February 2019, Pakistani police in Punjab launched a crackdown on terrorist financing and arrested six JeM militants in Gujranwala, about 130 km from Lahore. Azhar is facing trial in this case.
Following immense international pressure after the Pulwama attack, the Pakistani government arrested more than 100 members of banned militant groups, including the son and brother of Chief JeM.
The government has also taken control of the properties of JeM, the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack, Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Falahai Insaniat Foundation (FIF), including seminars and mosques across the country.
JeM claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
The Pakistani government in Punjab has claimed it has taken administrative control of JeM’s headquarters – comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah – in Bahawalpur.
In May 2019, the The United Nations named Azhar a “global terrorist” after China lifted its grip on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based JeM chief, a decade after New Delhi first approached the global body on the question.
The United Nations committee listed Azhar on May 1, 2019 as associated with al-Qaeda for “ participating in the financing, planning, facilitation, preparation, or commission of acts or activities by , together with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of “,” the supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel to “,” recruitment for “,” others supporting acts or activities of “and” other acts or activities indicating association with “the JeM.
Azhar is a fugitive released by India in exchange for passengers on the hijacked Indian Airlines IC-814 plane in 1999. After his release, Azhar formed the JeM and scripted many terrorist attacks in India.
On February 26, 2019, India launched airstrikes on JeM’s largest training camp in Balakot, Pakistan.
Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) helps push Pakistan to take action against terrorists who roam freely in Pakistan and use its territory to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere .
The FATF graylisted Pakistan in June 2018 and called on Islamabad to implement an action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019, but the deadline was later extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reacting to the prison sentence imposed on the mastermind of the Mumbai attack and the UN banned the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and the issuance of an arrest warrant Against JeM chief Azhar, India mocked Pakistan on Friday, saying it had become routine for Islamabad to come up with “wacky actions” before major international meetings.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MYSpokesman Anurag Srivastava said the timing clearly hinted at the intention to convey a sense of conformity ahead of the APG (Asia-Pacific Group) meeting and the next FATF plenary in February 2021.
“It has become common for Pakistan to come up with such ridiculous actions before important meetings.
“UN-banned entities and designated terrorists are acting as proxies for the Pakistani establishment to carry out its anti-Indian agenda. It is up to the international community to hold Pakistan to account and ensure that it takes credible action against terrorist groups, terrorist infrastructure and individual terrorists “Srivastava added.
