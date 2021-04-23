Pakistani charity provides medical aid to India amid COVID crisis

The Edhi Foundation writes to Indian Prime Minister Modi, offering to send ambulances and medical personnel to help his neighbor fight the virus.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Prominent Pakistan-based charity Edhi has offered to send ambulances and medical personnel to help Indian government as coronavirus cases continue to rise peak in the neighboring country.

Faisal Edhi, managing director of the Edhi Foundation, told Al Jazeera that he wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“We sympathize with you very much and during this difficult time we would like to offer you our assistance in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances as well as our services to help you cope and further bypass the current health conditions”, letter from Edhi reads.

India has reported a record number of coronavirus cases – and deaths – amid an alarming shortage of oxygen for patients and beds in its hospitals. The second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country has threatened to overwhelm its underfunded and fragile health system.

India reported a single-day high of nearly 332,730 new cases and a record 2,263 deaths on Friday.

Relations between South Asian neighbors India and Pakistan have been strained in recent years, following a military standoff in February 2019 that saw the two countries carry out airstrikes on each other’s territory and engage each other. in an aerial combat in which at least one Indian fighter jet was shot down. .

The two countries have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947.

Since February, there has been a slight thaw in relations, with the two countries reaffirming their commitment to a 2003 ceasefire agreement in the disputed territory of Kashmir, where shelling from both sides had increased over the years. last two years.

The prime ministers of the two countries also exchanged letters on Pakistan Day, a day commemorated in Pakistan to mark the start of a movement for a separate homeland for Muslims on the subcontinent.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi, a hero in Pakistan for his tireless work for the poor. The charity runs one of the largest free ambulance services in the country, as well as orphanages, schools, food distribution centers and other charity businesses.

Faisal Edhi, the founder’s son, started running the charity in 2016 after the death of the elder Edhi.

The charity enlisted the help of PM Modi in obtaining permission to enter India and coordination with local authorities. There was no immediate response from the Indian government. It is not known whether the proposal would have any weight, as earlier this week Pakistan banned travelers from India over fears of a widespread coronavirus infection in that country.

As coronavirus cases continued to skyrocket and accounts of shortages of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds surfaced, the hashtags #IndianLivesMatter and #IndiaNeedsOxygen began to evolve on Twitter in Pakistan on Friday, some users asking the Pakistani government to offer help in the east of the country. neighbor.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.