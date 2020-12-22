World
Pakistani Balochi political activist found dead in Canada: reports – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani political activist Karima Baloch, who has led a massive campaign against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled province of Balochistan, was found dead in Torontomedia here said on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old activist, who lived in exile Canada for about five years, had been missing Sunday. Her family filed a missing person complaint at a local police station in Toronto.
Quoting the Toronto police, Dawn The newspaper reported that she was last seen on Sunday in the Bay Street and Queens Quay West area in Toronto.
Toronto police had circulated photos of Baloch and details of his appearance on their website and called on people to reach out if they had any information.
Several hours later, police reported that Baloch had been “located”.
Details of his death and disappearance, however, have not yet been released, SAMAA news channel reported.
Baloch, critic of the Pakistani government and the powerful army, has led a broad campaign against disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan.
In 2016, she was named to the BBC’s 100 Inspirational Women list. At 30, Baloch was the first woman to become head of the Balochistan Student Organization, the channel reported.
She left Pakistan in 2015 after terrorism charges were brought against her. Her family said she had received death threats.
Her sister told the BBC’s Urdu service on Tuesday that her death was “not only a tragedy for the family, but also for the Baloch national movement.”
“She did not go abroad because she wanted to, but because … open activism in Pakistan had become impossible,” Mahganj Baloch was cited by the BBC Urdu service.
The national movement of Balochistan announced a 40-day mourning period.
“The death of activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be investigated immediately and effectively. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without resorting to the death penalty, ”Amnesty International South Asia said in a tweet.
