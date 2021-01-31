World
Pakistani army general admits China’s role in crushing Baloch freedom movement – Times of India
TURBAT (Balochistan): In a shocking revelation, a Pakistani army The general admitted the role of China in “crushing” the Baloch Freedom Movement in Pakistan, claiming Beijing gave him a six-month task to end freedom struggle Baloch people.
“China has deployed me here to crush the Baluch movement and has given me a six-month task,” the Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Sun said, as quoted by him.
Calling Iran Pakistan’s greatest enemy, Ayman Bilal, a Pakistani army major general, said the Pakistani army would go inside Iran and take action against them.
“China paid me a salary and a large sum of money and officially sent me here for their regional interests and to thwart Iran’s conspiracies against CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), because it is a kind of investment in regional interests, ”he said.
Balochistan remains the poorest and least populated province in Pakistan despite a number of development projects initiated by Islamabad in the past.
Rebel groups have waged a separatist insurgency in the province for decades, complaining that the central government of Islamabad and the wealthier province of Punjab are unfairly exploiting their resources. Islamabad responded to the insurgency by launching a military operation in the province in 2005.
In 2015, China announced an economic project in Pakistan worth $ 46 billion, of which Balochistan is an integral part. With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and Central and South Asia in order to counter American and Indian influence.
The CPEC would link the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar (626 kilometers, 389 miles west of Karachi) in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to the western Xinjiang region of China. It also plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East.
Baloch separatists, activists and political groups oppose China’s growing involvement in the province. The rise of deadly Baluch separatist attacks in Pakistan has skyrocketed the risks and costs of China’s ambitious Belt and Road projects.
They also launched several attacks against Chinese workers and officials. In November 2018, Baloch separatists attacked the Chinese consulate in the city of Karachi, in southern Pakistan.
Major Genera Ayman Bilal said that the end of the Baloch movement and the success of CPEC are very important for Pakistan and China. “We have a good amount of money for this task, so let us know how much you need as we can no longer wait for Iran to stir up unrest in Balochistan, conspire against CPEC and stab us in the stomach. in the name of friendship., “he said.
