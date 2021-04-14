World
Pakistan works on single-dose Covid-19 vaccine with help from China: official – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani official said the country is working to develop its own single-dose coronavirus vaccine with support from China, a media report said Wednesday.
Executive Director of National Institute of Health (NIH), Major General Aamer Restoration, said this during a briefing to the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services on Tuesday, the Express stand reported.
“We are going to make a single dose vaccine for Covid-19. We conducted the clinical trial of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CanSinoBio in Pakistan, ”he said.
Speaking to the media later, Ikram said Pakistan was among the first countries to participate in the CanSinoBio vaccine clinical trial.
He said Pakistan had asked China to transfer vaccine technology and the vaccine raw material would arrive this month.
“We hope to be able to take steps to prepare the vaccine by the end of April.
“Our team is ready to undertake this task as a Chinese team has also arrived in Pakistan. The Chinese team will oversee our team at NIH, ”he said.
In a briefing to the parliamentary panel, Ikram said that the NIH plant, which had been closed a few years ago, was back in operation and once the plant was ready, the process of manufacturing the Covid vaccine -19 will begin.
“The NIH will be making its own single-dose vaccine in the near future,” the official said.
The NA committee praised the NIH’s efforts and said it was good news for the nation.
Pakistan has so far administered vaccines to 1.3 million people, but there is still a long way to go before its 220 million people are vaccinated.
Executive Director of National Institute of Health (NIH), Major General Aamer Restoration, said this during a briefing to the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services on Tuesday, the Express stand reported.
“We are going to make a single dose vaccine for Covid-19. We conducted the clinical trial of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CanSinoBio in Pakistan, ”he said.
Speaking to the media later, Ikram said Pakistan was among the first countries to participate in the CanSinoBio vaccine clinical trial.
He said Pakistan had asked China to transfer vaccine technology and the vaccine raw material would arrive this month.
“We hope to be able to take steps to prepare the vaccine by the end of April.
“Our team is ready to undertake this task as a Chinese team has also arrived in Pakistan. The Chinese team will oversee our team at NIH, ”he said.
In a briefing to the parliamentary panel, Ikram said that the NIH plant, which had been closed a few years ago, was back in operation and once the plant was ready, the process of manufacturing the Covid vaccine -19 will begin.
“The NIH will be making its own single-dose vaccine in the near future,” the official said.
The NA committee praised the NIH’s efforts and said it was good news for the nation.
Pakistan has so far administered vaccines to 1.3 million people, but there is still a long way to go before its 220 million people are vaccinated.
Source link