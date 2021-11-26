World
Pakistan: WHO extends travel restrictions to Pakistan as polio-endemic country – Times of India
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) extended travel restrictions to Pakistan for another three months as a polio endemic country.
The United Nations agency has extended travel restrictions on the South Asian country by three months, as it is among the last polio-endemic countries, the Daily Pakistan reported.
The 30 IHR Polio Emergency Committee noted the completion of the surveillance review in Pakistan, which revealed a high probability that the current detection of wild poliovirus (WPV1) is valid.
“The main challenge in Pakistan remains the ‘constantly missed children’ in the main reservoirs where progress is being made through innovative approaches such as the deployment of evening vaccination teams, health camps, monitoring of missed children. and not available after IS is over, dealing with refusals before the campaign begins and using pro-vaccination influencers, ”the WHO said.
Besides Pakistan, the UN committee said Afghanistan had not completely eradicated polio and could be responsible for the global spread of the virus.
The thirtieth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International health regulations (2005) (IHR) on the international spread of poliovirus was convened by the WHO Director-General on 3 November with the participation of committee members and advisers via video conference, supported by the WHO Secretariat.
The Emergency Committee reviewed data on wild poliovirus (WPV1) and circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Technical updates were received on the situation in the following States Parties: Afghanistan, China, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal and Ukraine.
The United Nations agency has extended travel restrictions on the South Asian country by three months, as it is among the last polio-endemic countries, the Daily Pakistan reported.
The 30 IHR Polio Emergency Committee noted the completion of the surveillance review in Pakistan, which revealed a high probability that the current detection of wild poliovirus (WPV1) is valid.
“The main challenge in Pakistan remains the ‘constantly missed children’ in the main reservoirs where progress is being made through innovative approaches such as the deployment of evening vaccination teams, health camps, monitoring of missed children. and not available after IS is over, dealing with refusals before the campaign begins and using pro-vaccination influencers, ”the WHO said.
Besides Pakistan, the UN committee said Afghanistan had not completely eradicated polio and could be responsible for the global spread of the virus.
The thirtieth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International health regulations (2005) (IHR) on the international spread of poliovirus was convened by the WHO Director-General on 3 November with the participation of committee members and advisers via video conference, supported by the WHO Secretariat.
The Emergency Committee reviewed data on wild poliovirus (WPV1) and circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Technical updates were received on the situation in the following States Parties: Afghanistan, China, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal and Ukraine.