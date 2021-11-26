Pakistan “welcomes” second round of US-Taliban talks in Doha

The Foreign Ministry reiterates the country’s position that the world community must engage with the Taliban government.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan has “hosted” a second round of talks between the United States and the Taliban since the latter took control of Afghanistan earlier this year, said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry (MoFA ).

Speaking to a weekly press briefing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday, MoFA spokesperson Asim Iftikhar reiterated his country’s position that the global community must engage with the Taliban government.

“[The US-Taliban talks] would be a welcome development, as we have said, encouraging and advocating increased engagement of the international community with Afghanistan to help meet its challenges, ”said Iftikhar.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Tom West will arrive in the Qatari capital, Doha, for two days of talks with Taliban officials next week, the State Department spokesman said. American, Ned Price. noted Tuesday.

Price said the agenda for the talks would be the United States’ “vital national interest” in Afghanistan, which “includes the fight against terrorism, which includes a safe passage for American citizens and for the Afghans to whom we have a special commitment, and that includes humanitarian aid and the economic situation. from the country”.

On Thursday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed that a delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had left for Doha for the talks.

“A high-ranking delegation headed by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi left for Doha this afternoon,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

“The delegation is made up of representatives from the Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Security and Bank Da Afghanistan [the Afghan central bank]. “

International assistance

The Taliban’s caretaker government has repeatedly called for international assistance to tackle a burgeoning humanitarian crisis after it took control of the country in mid-August.

The The United States froze $ 9.5 billion in the assets of the Afghan central bank as a result of the takeover, crippling the government’s ability to function in many areas.

Afghan News Agency Tolo News cited Balkhi said the issue of frozen Afghan assets and the reopening of foreign embassies in Kabul would be under discussion during the talks.

Next week’s talks will be the second round of direct talks between the two sides in Qatar following the Taliban takeover, a previous round that took place in October, though West has not officially taken over as the Taliban. as special representative of the United States for the region at that time.

West replaced Zalmay Khalilzad in this role and recently met with Muttaqi and other Taliban representatives on the sidelines of an extended troika meeting, which also included Chinese and Russian officials, in Islamabad on November 11.

Pakistan urged the international community not to “to give upAfghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August. Islamabad, which hosts nearly 3.5 million Afghan refugees, fears a humanitarian crisis could have a ripple effect on it.

Earlier this week Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announcement over $ 28 million in medical, food and other humanitarian aid for its western neighbor.