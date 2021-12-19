World
Pakistan warns of “grave consequences” of Afghan economic crisis – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday warned of “serious consequences” for the international community if Afghanistan’s economic collapse continued, urging world leaders to find ways to engage with Taliban leaders to help prevent a humanitarian disaster.
Speaking at the opening of a special meeting of 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the fallout from the worsening crisis could mean mass hunger, an influx of refugees and a rise in extremism.
“We cannot ignore the danger of a complete economic collapse,” he told the meeting, which also included Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi alongside delegates from the United States, the China, Russia, the European Union and the UN.
The reunion is the biggest major Afghanistan conference since the fall of the US-backed government in August and the Taliban’s return to power.
Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community, and the nation of 38 million people is now facing a harsh winter.
the The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world’s worst humanitarian emergency with a combined food, fuel and cash crisis.
Qureshi said the OIC was urged to consider a six-point plan to help Afghanistan engage with the Taliban authorities to help ease the pressure on their country.
This would include coordinating aid, increasing investment, helping rebuild Afghan institutions, and providing technical experts to manage the economy.
Any promise of help was to be announced on Sunday evening.
No country has yet officially recognized the Taliban government, and diplomats face the delicate task of delivering disaster relief. afghan economy without also supporting die-hard Islamists.
Almost all of the opening speakers mentioned the need of the Taliban to protect the rights of minorities and to allow women and girls the right to work and to be educated.
Although the Taliban have promised a leaner version of the harsh rule that characterized their first term in power from 1996 to 2001, women are largely excluded from public jobs, and girls’ high schools have mostly remained closed.
the OIC Meeting was not supposed to give the new Taliban government the official international recognition it desperately needs.
Earlier, Qureshi said there was a difference between “recognition and engagement” with the new order in Kabul.
“Let us push them by persuasion, by incentives, to go in the right direction,” he told reporters ahead of the meeting.
“A policy of coercion and intimidation didn’t work. If it had worked, we wouldn’t have been in this situation.”
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban government.
The meeting takes place under high security, Islamabad being locked down, surrounded by barbed wire fences and sea container roadblocks where police and soldiers were on guard.
