Pakistan warns of further restrictions as its daily Covid death toll sets record.
As Covid-19 deaths hit record highs in Pakistan this week, the government has sent troops to the streets to help enforce coronavirus precautions, and warns it could turn into lockdown if the spread doesn’t is not controlled.
Pakistan reported 201 deaths on Tuesday, the most in a single day to date, and has counted a total of 17,680 Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 5,200 patients are receiving intensive care in hospitals across the country. And there are fears the virus could rampage across Pakistan as it does in neighboring India if immediate action is not taken to curb its spread. All travel to India has been banned.
Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday the government would be forced to impose a strict nationwide lockdown if the situation continued to deteriorate.
“Right now, the national positivity rate is 11 percent,” he told reporters in Islamabad, referring to the share of viral tests that come back positive. “If it goes up to 14 or 15%, we’ll have no choice but to go into a lockdown.”
Soldiers are now patrolling the streets and markets of more than a dozen towns, telling people to continue wearing masks and ensuring that mandatory closing times and other security protocols are followed. Only essential food items and medicines can be sold after 6 p.m.
The approach of the Eid al-Fitr holiday next month, when people typically do more shopping and socializing, has raised concerns.
The government has called for caution and simpler festivities this year. Travel between cities and between provinces will be banned from May 8 to 16, and hotels, public parks and tourist facilities will be closed.
Vaccination efforts in Pakistan, which has a population of over 200 million, are progressing slowly. Health officials say 2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, initially intended for people over 60 and health workers. Eligibility will extend Monday to anyone over 40. By June, the country expects to have received 18.7 million doses, most of which will be distributed for free by the government, although the private sector has been allowed to buy some doses to sell to wealthy patients.
Islamabad resident Mariam Chaudhry awaits her turn as part of the government program. She said she wanted to get the vaccine so she could move and travel safely, but others were further prompted by the recent terrible news from across the border.
“People were hesitant to inject new vaccines with unknown side effects,” said Chaudhry. “But the situation in India has given rise to a powerful wake-up call. With the disaster at the door, an increasing number of people are now rushing to vaccinate.
Source link