Pakistan warns of further restrictions as its daily Covid death toll sets record.

As Covid-19 deaths hit record highs in Pakistan this week, the government has sent troops to the streets to help enforce coronavirus precautions, and warns it could turn into lockdown if the spread doesn’t is not controlled.

Pakistan reported 201 deaths on Tuesday, the most in a single day to date, and has counted a total of 17,680 Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 5,200 patients are receiving intensive care in hospitals across the country. And there are fears the virus could rampage across Pakistan as it does in neighboring India if immediate action is not taken to curb its spread. All travel to India has been banned.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday the government would be forced to impose a strict nationwide lockdown if the situation continued to deteriorate.