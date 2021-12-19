Pakistan warns of consequences of Afghan ‘economic crisis’

Pakistan is hosting an OIC meeting which aims to design a mechanism for the international community to provide aid to Afghanistan despite the sanctions.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries hold special meeting in Pakistani capital Islamabad to discuss solutions to deal with the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Afghanistan.

Emissaries from 57 Islamic nations and observer delegations gathered on Sunday for the largest conference on Afghanistan since the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul in August.

After the Taliban’s meteoric return to power, billions of dollars in aid and the assets have been frozen by the international community, plunging the nation of 38 million people into the worst food crisis since the records began.

Pakistani officials said a total of 70 delegations attended, including Taliban Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi, and delegates from the United States, China, Russia, the European Union. and the United Nations.

Diplomats will face the delicate task of finding ways to channel aid to the affected Afghan economy without also supporting the Taliban, whose government has not been internationally recognized.

Any promise of help was to be announced on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the opening of the special meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the fallout from the worsening crisis could mean mass hunger and an influx of refugees.

“We cannot ignore the danger of a complete economic collapse,” Qureshi said.

He added that the OIC was invited to consider a six-point plan to help Afghanistan that would engage with the Taliban authorities to help ease the pressure on their country.

This would include coordinating aid, increasing investment, helping rebuild Afghan institutions, and providing technical experts to manage the economy.

No nation has yet officially recognized the Taliban government. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban government from 1996 to 2001.

Kamal Hyder of Al Jazeera, in a report from Islamabad, said the credibility of the OIC was at stake, following previous criticisms of perceived failures to follow through on its promises.

“All eyes will be on the conference,” Hyder said. “It will be important to see whether these countries, which constitute the second largest group of nations after the United Nations, will be able to find a tangible solution to help Afghanistan in its crisis.”

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West, who is attending the meeting, expressed his intention to work with humanitarian groups in the country and find mechanisms to channel aid.

2/3 I have also received critical advice from a range of people implementing emergency humanitarian programs in Afghanistan, including the ICRC, NRC, IMC and United Nations partners. Their work saves lives – we must help them grow and make adjustments where they face uncertainty about US policy. – US Special Representative Thomas West (@ US4AfghanPeace) December 18, 2021

The OIC meeting was not expected to give the new Taliban government the official international recognition it desperately needs.

Prior to the session, Qureshi said the meeting would speak “for the Afghan people” rather than “a particular group”.

He stressed that there was a difference between “recognition and engagement” with the new order in Kabul.

“Let us push them by persuasion, by incentives, to go in the right direction,” he told reporters.

“A policy of coercion and intimidation has not worked. If it had worked, we wouldn’t have been in this situation.