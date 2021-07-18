World
Pakistan vows to track down kidnappers of Afghan envoy’s daughter quickly – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: I pledge to solve the plot behind the kidnapping and torture of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil ‘daughter of “maybe tomorrow or the day after”, the Pakistani interior minister Sheikh Rachid Ahmed Investigators said on Sunday that investigators were on the trail of the culprits after questioning three taxi drivers who drove the victim to different locations on Friday before she was briefly taken captive and assaulted.
“I want to inform the international media that the police are investigating the case concerning the daughter of the Afghan ambassador. The government registered a FIR on the 2 am kidnapping, in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, ”Ahmed said during a press briefing in Islamabad.
He said the Afghan envoy’s daughter Selsela Alikhil had left the house on foot and had arrived at a market, from where she had hailed a taxi to another destination. “From the market, she took a taxi to Khadda market (G-7 Markaz, Islamabad) to do some shopping.”
According to the minister, security officials confirmed the route by examining footage from “security cameras” installed in Islamabad.
From Khadda market, the minister said, the ambassador’s daughter took another taxi to Rawalpindi, a garrison town near Islamabad. “We also have footage of her getting out of a taxi at a shopping mall in Rawalpindi,” he said, adding that a third driver drove her from Daman-e-Koh (a garden at the top from a hill in Islamabad) to a park in the F- sector of Islamabad. 9 (Fatima Jinnah Park).
Ahmed said Video surveillance footage of his trip from Rawalpindi to Daman-e-Koh was missing and the case was under investigation. He assured the media that the “puzzle” would soon be solved and all aspects of the case would be unearthed. “The statements of the three taxi drivers whose cars the ambassador’s daughter had used were recorded,” the minister said.
He said the Afghan embassy was in contact with the government and had cooperated with the investigation.
In a written statement delivered to the Pakistani authorities, Selsela said she was driving home in the afternoon by taxi after visiting Islamabad’s blue zone when the driver picked up another man. The latter allegedly insulted and then assaulted her. She was thrown unconscious by the side of the road.
